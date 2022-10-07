Smart Airport Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Smart Airport Global Market Report 2022 -Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart Airport Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Smart Airport Global Market Report 2022”, the smart airport market is expected to grow from $6.18 billion in 2021 to $6.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.53%. As per TBRC’s smart airport global market research the market size is expected to grow to $12.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.61%. Companies in the aviation industry across the world are focusing on green initiatives to protect environment.

Key Trends In The Smart Airport Market

Technological advances such as the use of Internet of Things (IoT) in aircraft parts and manufacturing procedures a key trend in the smart airport market. Companies across the globe have started implementing cloud-based platforms to develop a new aircraft, engine, system or component design. The cloud platform enables simplification in the design process by bringing the suppliers, systems integrators, software developers and other stakeholders within the design and manufacturing ecosystem together over a virtual platform.

Overview Of The Smart Airport Market

The global smart airport global market consists of sales of smart airports products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that develop smart airports. Smart airports utilize advanced technologies such as intelligent building management, cyber security, GPS and sensor, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Smart Airport Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Service: Smart Transport and Parking Services, Smart Retail, Hospitality and Entertainment Services, Smart Workplace Services, Smart Airport Processes, Smart Business to Business Services

• By Infrastructure: Endpoint Devices, Communication Systems, Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Security Systems, Others

• By Location: Landside, Airside, Terminal Side

• By Application: Core Applications, Business Applications

• By End-User: Implementation, Upgrades and Services

• By Geography: The global smart airport global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amadeus IT Group SA, CISCO System Inc., Collins Aerospace, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Ascent Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Indra Sistemas S.A., ITA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Company, RESA, Rockwell Collins Inc, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG., Sabre Corporation, Siemens AG, SITA, Thales Group, T-Systems, Vision-Box, Wipro Limited, Zensors, Ascent Technology Inc., Adelte, Amadeus IT Group, Ansul, Cisco System, Deerns Airport System Consultants, FB Technology, Gentrack, and Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd..

Smart Airport Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of smart airport market.

