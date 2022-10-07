Global Portable Generators Market Growth Trajectory

Portable Generators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Portable Generators Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Portable Generators Global Market Report 2022”, the portable generators market size is expected to grow from $4.57 billion in 2021 to $4.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.18%. The global portable generators market size is expected to grow to $6.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.12%. The growing rate of urbanization coupled with the increasing frequency of power grid failures is propelling the growth of the portable generators market.

Key Trends In The Portable Generators Market

The use of bi-fuel portable generators is a key trend gaining popularity in the portable generators market. Portable generator manufacturers have been working on technological advancements to help develop bi-fuel technology. Bi-fuel portable generators provide fuel efficiency by making use of two fuel types, generally utilizing both diesel and natural gas, providing extended running times and significant reliability. These generators are scalable and reduce the costs of storing and managing large quantities of diesel fuel. Furthermore, governments are implementing strict regulations primarily for diesel fuel-powered engines. Bi-fuel portable generators are more environmentally friendly emitting far less NOx and particulate matter than a standard diesel generator. For instance, Generac’s Bi-Fuel™ are EPA certified and emit about 30% fewer nitrogen oxides and 50% less particulate matter than comparable diesel-only units.

Overview Of The Portable Generators Market

The portable generator market consists of sales of portable generators by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that provide electrical power where electricity is unavailable or required for temporary purposes. A portable generator is a gas- or diesel-powered device designed typically to be an electrical generator which measures power in hours of use instead of days. Portable generators provide electricity by running a gas-powered engine that turns an on-board alternator, which generate electrical power. These generators provide temporary, easily transportable electric power, and are very commonly found in daily operation on all work and leisure sites.

Market Segmentation

• By Fuel Type: Diesel, Gas, Others

• By Product Type: Conventional Portable Generator, Inverter Portable Generator

• By End-User: Residential, Commericial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global portable generators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Yamaha Motor Company Limited., Kohler Co., General Electric Company, Caterpillar Inc, Cummins Inc., Honeywell international Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Eaton, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Atlas Copco (India) Ltd, WackerNeuson SE., Champion, WINCO, Harrington Generators International Ltd., Multiquip Inc, Kirloskar Electric co. ltd, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., STEPHILL GENERATORS LTD, and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Portable Generators Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of portable generators market.

