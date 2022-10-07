EMDR & Beyond Introduces a Valuable Course for Clinicians to Integrate EMDR Therapy into their Practices Smoothly
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMDR & Beyond, a West Des Moines, Iowa-based mental health service, introduces the "Challenges with Implementing EMDR" course to help clinicians trained in EMDR therapy integrate EMDR therapy into their practices smoothly.
The "Challenges with Implementing EMDR course" will assist professionals in integrating EMDR therapy into their clinical practice by addressing common challenges therapists encounter when implementing EMDR therapy with clients of all ages. Whether the professional is newly trained or has completed basic EMDR training some time ago, this course will provide practical ideas and tools to introduce EMDR, help transition from other therapy services, and deal with barriers related to EMDR work.
When opting for this training, clinicians will work with professionals and instructors like Bonnie Mikelson, an EMDR therapist, consultant, and national trainer, who is also currently the Director of EMDR & Beyond, and Madi Musson, a board-certified registered art therapist, licensed marriage and family therapist, and certified EMDR clinicians.
In this training program, instructors will discuss ways to structure sessions to gain ongoing commitment to EMDR work. They will teach clinicians how to build effective treatment plans for adults and children for trauma processing. Also, they will suggest useful ways to sustain EMDR work while continuing needed problem-solving or crisis management. Information and interventions are presented for each of the 8 Phases of EMDR work, with implementation, case conceptualization and target selection, stabilization and resourcing, processing, and difficult case presentations covered.
Various common challenges will be discussed in this course, including dealing with clients' uncomfortable emotions, determining client readiness for processing, where to start--how much resourcing, which memories to target, and more. EMDR & Beyond also offers various courses related to mental health or EMRD.
"At EMDR & Beyond, we offer various courses for clinicians related to EMDR. We have competent and experienced professionals to hold the different sessions on various topics and ensure clinicians get the most out of them," the company's rep stated.
