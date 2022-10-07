Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,026 in the last 365 days.

Viewpoint Segment Features Lindamood-Bell, hosted by Dennis Quaid

Lindamood-Bell is featured in a new segment from Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.

MIAMI (PRWEB) October 07, 2022

Hundreds of thousands of individuals are impacted by learning challenges. While the common perspective is that one can only compensate for these challenges, years of modern brain research have shown that this is not true. Conditions like dyslexia can be overcome. This is featured in a new segment of the educational program.

Lindamood-Bell helps children and adults to learn to their potential by developing the underlying sensory-cognitive functions to support learning. To be a proficient learner in any subject, it is critical that an individual can process information efficiently. Lindamood-Bell's live online and in-person instruction and research-validated programs can provide solutions for reading, comprehension, and math difficulties, including learning challenges that accompany a diagnosis of dyslexia, hyperlexia, ADHD, or autism.

About Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes
Lindamood-Bell believes that all children and adults can learn to their potential. For over 30 years, their research-validated instruction has consistently changed the lives of individuals with learning challenges such as dyslexia, ADHD, and autism. In addition to their nearly 100 Learning Centers and Seasonal Learning Clinics nationally and internationally, their efforts include research collaborations with MIT, UAB, Wake Forest, and Georgetown University. Lindamood-Bell has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, Time, US News and World Report, Neuron, NeuroImage, CNN, and PBS. Cognia accredits Lindamood-Bell and all of its Learning Centers. Visit http://www.lindamoodbell.com to learn more.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/viewpoint_segment_features_lindamood_bell_hosted_by_dennis_quaid/prweb18944118.htm

You just read:

Viewpoint Segment Features Lindamood-Bell, hosted by Dennis Quaid

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.