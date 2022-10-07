Submit Release
Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri Has Been Reviewed & Approved by NJ Top Docs For 2022

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board certified family practitioner, Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri for 2022.

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (PRWEB) October 07, 2022

NJ Top Doctor, Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri provides top-notch care to all of his patients in Jamesburg, New Jersey. New Jersey native, Dr. Bordieri is committed to providing the best care to his patients as a board certified Family Practice physician.

"I focus a lot on my patients' lifestyle habits because I am a firm believer that we truly are what we eat and bodies in motion tend to stay in motion. People who eat healthy and stay active on average live longer and have more active, productive, and happy lives," says Dr. Bordieri.

At Dr. Bordieri's Jamesburg, New Jersey practice, Central Jersey Family Medical Group, PA, he provides the best evidence-based and compassionate medical care available to all of his patients.

Dr. Bordieri is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

To learn more about Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drjosephbordieri/

----

About Us

NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/dr_joseph_a_bordieri_has_been_reviewed_approved_by_nj_top_docs_for_2022/prweb18938835.htm

