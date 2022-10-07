Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,964 in the last 365 days.

New 'Play and Earn' mobile game 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' Begins!

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The October 6th official launch of 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' on Google Play Store and Apple App Store by game publisher and developer, NATRIS, also known as a metaverse NFT platform, is gaining the attention of gamers around the world. Even before launch, during its pre-registration period, 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' was featured on Google Play Store, drawing much anticipation.

This global launch includes all regions except Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and China. Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau can expect a launch during October.

Developer NATRIS has prepared various events to commemorate the global launch and welcome global users. Just log into the game to receive the highest ranking seven star hero 'Zhuge Liang'. and complete daily quests to receive tickets to randomly draw 'MUDOL Stones'. Users can obtain 'MUDOL Stones' through diverse gameplay and systems in 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms', and exchange them on the official website for 'MUDOL2 tokens' ('MUDOL2 token' is listed on Huobi and MEXC).

"The Three Kingdoms IP on which 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' is based on is beloved globally and has many fans. 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' which received a lot of love in Korea saw an Asia launch and global launch thanks to all the loyal and supportive user who played the game," says a spokesperson for NATRIS. "Moving forward, we will spare no effort to further improve game service for our users."

Meanwhile, the Promotional Video for 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' was released on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYnjUtoT3ck

In addition, the latest information about 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' can be found on the official website and Discord.

Game Overview

©NATRIS CORP. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-play-and-earn-mobile-game-hero-blaze-three-kingdoms-begins-301643478.html

SOURCE NATRIS

You just read:

New 'Play and Earn' mobile game 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' Begins!

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.