Enterprise WLAN Global Market Estimated To Grow At 28% Rate

Enterprise WLAN Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Enterprise WLAN Global Market Report 2022”, the enterprise WLAN market is expected to grow from $17.41 billion in 2021 to $22.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. As per TBRC’s enterprise WLAN market research the market size is expected to grow to $60.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28%. The increasing demand for high-speed data connectivity is expected to propel the growth of the enterprise WLAN market going forward.

Key Trends In The Enterprise WLAN Market

The emergence of the Wi-Fi 6 standard (802.11ax) is the latest trend gaining popularity in the enterprise WLAN market. The latest Wi-Fi standard is capable of offering benefits such as higher data rates, improved power efficiency, increased capacity, and better performance in environments with multiple connected devices.

Overview Of The Enterprise WLAN Market

The enterprise WLAN (wireless local area network) market consists of sales of enterprise WLAN network devices and services by entities (organizations, proprietorship, partnerships) that use radio wireless connections (Wi-Fi), instead of using traditional cables to connect to the internet. Enterprise WLAN is a device that helps to link two or more wireless devices using wireless communication and provide mobility to the network users. It utilizes radio communication while connecting to the wired network within a limited area such as a work campus, or office building.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

• By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• By Application: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Others

• By Geography: The global enterprise WLAN market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Aerohive, Alcatel-Lucent, Ruckus, Aruba, Cisco, Juniper, Huawei,Dell Inc, Extreme Networks Inc, ZTE Corporation, Netgear Solutions, Ruckus Networks,, Dell Technologies Inc., D-Link Corporation, Ubiquiti Inc., and TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

