Global Glucose Market Growth Trajectory

The Business Research Company’s Glucose Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Glucose Global Market Report 2022”, the glucose market is expected to grow from $44.0 billion in 2021 to $47.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The global glucose market size is expected to grow to $58.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The increasing demand from the bakery and confectionery sector is expected to propel the growth of the glucose market going forward.

Key Trends In The Glucose Market

The introduction of low sugar glucose syrup has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the glucose market. Major companies operating in the glucose market are focused on the introduction of low-sugar glucose syrups to meet consumer demand and reinforce their position.

Overview Of The Glucose Market

The glucose market consists of sales of glucose products by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that are used to deliver carbohydrate calories when a person is unable to eat due to illness, accident, or another medical condition. Glucose is the most common form of sugar in the blood and the body's primary source of energy. Glucose is used in the production of flavor enhancers, stabilizers, taste enhancers, humectants, vitamins, preservatives, coatings, and bulking agents. The main property of glucose is that it prevents sugar molecules from crystallizing in confectionaries.

Glucose Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Form: Syrup, Solid

• By Source: Wheat, Corn, Others

• By Application: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Pulp and Paper, Others

• By Geography: The global glucose market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion Incorporated, Agrana, Tate & Lyle, Cargill Inc, Roquette Frères, Grain Processing Corporation, Tereos, Gulshan Polyols, Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited, and Avebe Group.

Glucose Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of glucose global market. The market report analyzes and glucose global market forecast market size, glucose global market growth drivers, glucose global market segments, glucose global market major players, glucose global market growth across geographies, and glucose global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The glucose global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

