State Releases September 2022 General Revenue Report
JEFFERSON CITY, MO - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for September 2022 grew 14.7 percent compared to those for September 2021, from $1.10 billion last year to $1.26 billion this year.
Net general revenue collections for 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 17.2 percent compared to September 2021, from $2.76 billion last year to $3.24 billion this year.
GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE
Individual income tax collections
- Increased 14.8 percent for the year, from $1.90 billion last year to $2.18 billion this year.
- Increased 8.5 percent for the month.
Sales and use tax collections
- Increased 4.2 percent for the year, from $736.9 million last year to $768.0 million this year.
- Increased 0.8 percent for the month.
Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections
- Increased 42.7 percent for the year, from $182.0 million last year to $259.7 million this year.
- Increased 47.9 percent for the month.
All other collections
- Increased 49.4 percent for the year, from $128.5 million last year to $192.0 million this year.
- Increased 16.3 percent for the month.
Refunds
- Decreased 11.9 percent for the year, from $188.7 million last year to $166.3 million this year.
- Decreased 35.8 percent for the month.
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.