MANTRA is Proud to Announce the Launch of HeliSwap
MANTRA is thrilled to announce that HeliSwap, one of the first decentralized exchanges on the Hedera network and the first MANTRA Grants recipient, is now live!HONG KONG, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a joint partnership between MANTRA and LimeChain, HeliSwap is the first DEX on the Hedera network to support swaps among HTS, ERC-20s, and HBAR.
Check out the freshly launched HeliSwap DEX at https://app.heliswap.io/
Aside from launching its DEX, HeliSwap has also released its whitepaper where you can find all the information regarding its team, tokenomics, features, roadmap, bug bounties, and more.
Read whitepaper here: https://docs.heliswap.io/
During its first month of launch, the HeliSwap DEX will be providing 16 staking pools and allocating 7,500,000 $HBAR as rewards to different pools. Not just that, on top of the mouth-watering $HBAR rewards, HeliSwap will also be offering $OM rewards for HBAR / OM(HTS) and USDC(HTS) / OM(HTS) pairs.
In case you have any enquiries, feel free to join HeliSwap on their Telegram or other social platforms.
Telegram: https://t.me/heliswap
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeliSwap_DEX
Discord: discord.gg/wVrkMwBKsm
Email: contact@heliswap.io
About MANTRA
MANTRA is a first of its kind, vertically-integrated and regulatory compliant blockchain ecosystem. The MANTRA OMniverse encompasses the DAO; MANTRA Nodes: a blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service business that includes retail staking, institutional delegation, node management and white-label validator operations; MANTRA Chain: a protocol for regulated assets for the Cosmos ecosystem; and MANTRA Finance: a globally-regulated DeFi platform that brings the speed and transparency of DeFi to the world of traditional finance.
About HeliSwap
HeliSwap is bringing DeFi to Hedera by launching its first DEX to unlock the power of Ethereum in the ecosystem, supporting swaps between HTS, ERC20s and HBAR in a cost-effective and permissionless way.
