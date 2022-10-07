Katie Louise Miller Announces the Release of “Night and Day”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of us do not know what we want out of life until the onset of adulthood when we strive for careers, material wealth, and the trappings of everyday life. Yet at the tender age of six, Katie Miller knew precisely the path she wanted to take, even if it meant challenging societal norms. Unfortunately, she had no idea that life’s idiosyncrasies and unexpected challenges would throw everything into turmoil from that point forward. Katie Louise Miller wanted to tell her story and add to a new genre of transgender storytelling which seeks to help others going through what she went through, to help them, and those closest to them, understand why they feel the way they do and provide them with hope for the future. It is for these reasons she has written “Night and Day”, the story of a transgender woman’s journey of transition as she learned to live a life without regret and accept her true self; moving from night to day.
In a candid retelling of her journey through gender dysphoria and a decision that changed her life forever, Miller discloses the trials and tribulations, the extreme highs and lows, the hurdles she encountered, the moments she marveled at, and the choices she made or did not make, and the subsequent consequences as she walked down an often obstacle-lined path to realize her true identity.
“I wanted to tell my story and add to a new genre of transgender storytelling which seeks to help others going through what I have been through, to help them, and those closest to them, understand why they feel the way they do and provide them with hope for the future. It is for these reasons I have written “Night and Day,” the story of my lifelong journey to live a life without regret and accept my true self; moving from night to day.” Miller says.
When asked what she wants readers to take away from her book, Miller answers, “It is my hope that my book will encourage any young person, struggling with their gender identity, to get the help and support that they need, which is now readily available, as soon as possible. The later they leave it, the more difficult it becomes, to be the person they believe they were born to be. That is my testimony, this is my book.”
About the Author
Katie Louise Miller was born a boy who, at the age of six, knew she wanted to be a girl. She is still on the path to her ultimate destiny. “Night and Day” is her first book.
She had an interview with Suzanne Lynn for her book “Night and Day” which is now available on YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Mm6-idwf5M. If you are interested in buying her book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.com/Night-Day-Katie-Louise-Miller-ebook/dp/B09M6KP5SX/.
Luna Harrington
