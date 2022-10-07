Global Dental Hygiene Market Share to Hit USD 10,570.6 Million by 2025 - ZMR Statistics Report

Global Dental Hygiene Market Global Dental Hygiene Market

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Dental Hygiene Devices Market by Product (Dental Lasers [Diode Lasers, Carbon Dioxide Lasers, and Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers], Radiology Equipments [Intra Oral Equipments, and Extra Oral Equipments], System and Parts [Cast Machine, Vacuums & Compressors, Cone Beam CT Systems, Instrument Delivery Systems, and Other System & Parts], Laboratory Machines [Ceramic Furnaces, Hydraulic Press, Suction Unit, and Others], Hygiene Maintenance Devices [Sterilizers, Air Purification and Filters, and Hypodermic Needle Incinerator], and Other Equipments), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Retail Pharmacies, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025”.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕,𝟔𝟔𝟒.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟎,𝟓𝟕𝟎.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟒.𝟕% 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟓𝟒 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 & 𝟐𝟐 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟏𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 𝐨𝐧 “𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎22–𝟐𝟎𝟐8”.

Oral hygiene helps in prevention of cavities and improves oral health. Consistent cleaning of teeth from the dentist is very essential to remove plaque that develops even after daily brushing of the teeth. Bad breath known as halitosis, tooth erosion, tooth decay, tooth sensitivity, oral cancer, mouth sores are some of the major dental problems observed among people. Dental hygiene devices are used in the diagnosis and cure such dental conditions.

The market for dental hygiene device is distributed on the basis of product, and distribution channel. Based on product type the market is bifurcated into radiology equipments, dental lasers, hygiene maintenance devices, laboratory machines, system and parts, and other equipment.

The radiology equipments market is segmented into extra oral equipments, and intra oral equipments. The system and parts market is further segmented into vacuums & compressors, cast machine, instrument delivery systems, cone beam CT systems, and other system & parts.

The dental lasers market is further segmented into carbon dioxide lasers, diode lasers, and yttrium aluminum garnet lasers. The hygiene maintenance devices market is segmented into air purification and filters, sterilizers, and hypodermic needle incinerator.

The laboratory machines market is divided into hydraulic press, suction unit, ceramic furnaces, and others. Technology innovation, product life extension, ever rising demand for dental hygiene devices, growing awareness of dental and oral health, and rise in cases of dental conditions are some of the drivers boosting market growth for dental hygiene devices.

Based on distribution channel the market for dental hygiene devices is divided into retail pharmacies, e-commerce, hospital pharmacies and others. The use of advanced technology and improvement in the distribution network is providing profitable opportunities in dental hygiene devices market. Besides, increase in establishment of dental clinics in developing countries, and government initiatives for establishment of new dental clinics in under-developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of dental hygiene devices market globally.

The market for dental hygiene devices is fragmented regionally into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America conquered highest share of the dental hygiene devices market in 2018. Presence of highly advanced technologies, growing number of patients suffering from oral disorders, increase in tooth decays due to changing lifestyle, and introduction of new reimbursement policies for dental treatments are some of the factors fueling the growth of the dental hygiene devices market in North America. Growing geriatric population base, presence of a large number of dental care units, and presence of major giant companies are some of the reasons for the progress of dental hygiene devices market in the Europe.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞

-A-Dec, Inc.

-Planmeca Oy

-Carestream Health Inc.

-DENTSPLY International Inc.

-Danaher Corporation

-GC Corporation

-Patterson Companies Inc.

-Biolase Inc.

-Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

-The 3M Company.

This report segments the dental hygiene devices market as follows:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Dental Lasers

Diode Lasers

Carbon Dioxide Lasers

Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers

Radiology Equipments

Intra Oral Equipments

Extra Oral Equipments

System and Parts

Cast Machine

Vacuums & Compressors

Cone Beam CT Systems

Instrument Delivery Systems

Other System & Parts

Laboratory Machines

Ceramic Furnaces

Hydraulic Press

Suction Unit

Others

𝐇𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

Sterilizers

Air Purification and Filters

Hypodermic Needle Incinerator

Other Equipments

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Hospital Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Retail Pharmacies

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 –

ZMR is a pioneer in cutting-edge formative research. We’re proud to provide data and analysis that’s tailored to each client’s specific needs. Inquire about the list of countries where the research can be customised to include pricing trend analysis of target brands, clinical trial data, literature study, and refurbished market and product base analysis. Target rival market analysis can be examined from technology to market portfolio strategies. As many rivals as you need, in the format and data type you like, can be added to our database. It is possible to obtain raw data from the study or work with our analysts to create presentations using the data sets offered in the report.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒

1) Which key factors will influence the Dental Hygiene Devices Market growth over 2022-2028?

2) What will be the value of the Dental Hygiene Devices Market during 2022-2028?

3) Which region will contribute notably towards the Dental Hygiene Devices Market value?

4) Which are the major players leveraging the Dental Hygiene Devices Market growth?

