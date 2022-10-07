Global Lipid Disorder Treatment Market Will Reach 38.04 Billion & CAGR 7.9% by 2025 Forecast: ZMR Statistics Report

Global Lipid Disorder Treatment Market Global Lipid Disorder Treatment Market

According to the report, global demand for the lipid disorder treatment market is expected to generate around US$ 38.04 bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.9% between 2019 and 2025.” — Zion Market Research

244 FIFTH AVENUE, SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Lipid Disorder Treatment Market by Drug Type (Pravastatin, Simvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Fluvastatin, Atorvastatin and Other Drugs); by Indication (Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia, Familial Hypertriglyceridemia, Familial Dysbetalipoproteinemia, Familial Defective Apolipoprotein B-100, Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia and Other Indications); by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”. According to the report, global demand for lipid disorder treatment market was valued at approximately USD 22.42 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 38.04 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Lipids also known as lipoproteins are fats those circulate in the bloodstream. These include high-density lipoproteins (HDL), low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and triglycerides. Lipid disorder is term coined for a wide range of metabolic conditions that mainly impact the lipid levels in the blood. Symptoms of lipid disorders are usually heightened levels of lipoproteins, cholesterol, and/or triglycerides in the blood which may be associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disorders. Majority of lipid disorders are acquired due to various factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, inactivity, lack of exercise, and alcoholism etc. Congenital factors are less common. Lipid lowering agents mainly statins are used for lipid disorder treatment along with lifestyle modifications.

The lipid disorder treatment market growth is fueled by various factors such as growing prevalence of lipid disorders related to LDL and triglyceride, changing eating habits, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and greater adoption of sedentary lifestyle worldwide. Additionally, increasing elderly population, emphasis on developing novel treatment options by major players, and growing health awareness are other factors that support the market growth. Evolving markets with increasing aging population are expected to open new growth avenues for major market players in the global lipid disorder treatment.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

The lipid disorder treatment market is segmented based on distribution channel, indication, drug type, and region. Based on drug type, market is segmented into simvastatin, pravastatin, atorvastatin, fluvastatin, rosuvastatin, and other drugs. Atorvastatin was the largest drug type segment in 2018. Increased use of atorvastatin is mainly due to its effectiveness against bad cholesterol, controlling triglyceride levels and treatment of cardiovascular disorders. On the other hand, rosuvastatin drug type segment is projected to exhibit fastest growth over the forecast period.

Based on indication, global lipid disorder treatment market is categorized into familial dysbetalipoproteinemia, heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, familial hypertriglyceridemia, familial combined hyperlipidemia, familial defective apolipoprotein b-100, and other indications.

Retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies are the distribution channels for lipid disorder treatment market. In 2018, largest market share was held by retail pharmacies owing to large number of retail pharmacies worldwide. Online pharmacies are projected to exhibit highest growth in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

At regional level, North America led the global lipid disorder treatment market in 2018. This large share is attributed to growing prevalence of lipid disorders, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases associated with increased lipid levels in the blood, and increasing health awareness. Europe was second leading regional market.

Various factors such as availability of developed infrastructure, growing prevalence of lipid disorders and increasing health awareness are major factors that support market growth in this region. Latin America is projected to witness modest growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness swift growth over the forecast period.

Growing elderly population base with increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, increasing health awareness and spending, and sedentary lifestyle are important factors that boost growth of lipid disorder treatment market in Asia Pacific. Moderate growth is projected for Middle East and Africa in the coming years.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞

-Teva Pharmaceuticals

-Mylan Pharmaceuticals

-Novartis AG

-Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc.

-Astrazeneca Plc

-Pfizer, Inc.

-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

-Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

-Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

-Merck & Co.

-Wockhardt Limited among others.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa



𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post-sales analyst support

