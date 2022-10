Global Smart Airport Market 2022: A $ 54,862 Million Market by 2027 – Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global smart airport market size was US$ 29,463.1 million in 2021. The global smart airport market is expected to grow to US$ 54,862 million by 2027 by registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the study period from 2022 to 2027.Smart airports have hi-tech infrastructure, from smart parking to cleaning robots and contactless kiosks. It also includes automated glass, facial recognition, imaging process, etc.Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/smart-airport-market Factors Influencing the MarketKey DriversThe smart airport market is expected to record potential growth due to growing traffic at airports and the rapidly rising tourism sector. According to International Flight Transport Association (IATA), airline passenger traffic is expected to grow to four billion by 2024, which is an increase of 3% from the pre-Covid level in 2019. Further, the growth of the market is shaped by continuous advancements and significantly improving the quality of air travel. For instance, Hamad International Airport (HIA), in May 2020, pulled the veil off its new strategy to implement advanced thermal screening helmets and robotics. Apart from that, Dubai International Airport and Vietnam Airport also emphasized the adoption of technology to maintain the security of staff and passengers.Additionally, Changi Airport Group and Genetec Inc. joined forces in 2021 for the upgradation and enhancement of their security systems. The contract incorporates the establishment of an integrated security platform by Genetec Security Centre for video surveillance, which will be completed by the end of 2023.ThreatsThe rising cases of system failure and privacy concerns may result in the limited adoption of smart airport technologies. For instance, the passengers at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG) faced some critical issues in July 2022, as approximately 50% of passengers' baggage got stuck at the airport. Additionally, the technical problems resulted in flight delays and cancellations. For instance, the French Civil Aviation Authority requested airlines to lower the range of flights at the airport by 17%, which resulted in the cancellation of nearly 10% of flights.Additionally, growing concerns over data security may limit the integration of smart technologies in airport spaces. Cyberattack cases are growing rapidly. For instance, two San Francisco airport portals were hacked in 2020. Another incident took place in 2021 when an IT supplier in the airport industry became the victim of a cyberattack.Global Smart Airport Market by RegionBy region, North America held the largest market share of 35.3% in the global smart airport market. According to the airport's council, North American airports recorded a sharp increase of 32% in international passenger traffic in 2021. Further, domestic passenger traffic also recorded a significant growth of 78% in the same year, while eight U.S. airports were listed among the top 10 busiest airports in terms of total passenger traffic. Therefore, this reflects the potential of North America's smart airport market. Further, growing investments aimed at the implementation of IoT, AI, and Big Data in the airport will further contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific smart airport market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate of 14% as the passenger traffic at airports is increasing steadily in the region. For instance, airline passenger traffic in India rose over 50% in December 2022, accounting for nearly 11 million passengers from the previous year.Covid-19 Impact AnalysisThe global tourism sector confronted serious obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which declined the growth of the smart airport market. According to the information from ICAO, domestic and international flights declined from 693,961 in March 2019 to 432,502 in March 2020. Travel restrictions imposed by the governments in the US, China, India, Japan, and other states further hampered the growth of the market.However, the use of smart technologies increased in a bid to offer safe services to passengers. For instance, NATS began the trial phase of AI technology at Heathrow airport in 2019 in order to reduce delays in services.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/smart-airport-market Competitors in the MarketSome of the prominent players in the smart airport market include Siemens AG, Wipro Limited, Adelte, Ascent Technology Inc., Vision-Box, Collins Aerospace, Deerns Airport System Consultants, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, Ansul, Cisco System, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SITA, Sensec Solution AS, Honeywell International, Inc, FB Technology, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG., QinetiQ, RESA, S.A.S., Sabre Corporation, Selex ES, T-Systems, Thales Group, Vanderlande Industries, IBM Corporation, Indra, Zensors, and others. Meanwhile, Amadeus IT Group SA, T-systems, Thales Group, SITA, Siemens, and Collin Aerospace, including Raytheon, SABRE, IBM, and Cisco, hold a cumulative share of 72%.Market SegmentationBy ComponentInfrastructuresSolutionsApplicationsServicesBy InfrastructureEndpoint Deviceso Sensorso Tagso IP Phoneo Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)Communication Systemso Wireless Airportso Smart Phoneso Near Field Communicationo Social MediaPassenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Controlo IoT Enabled Beaconso Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movemento Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kioskso RFID Baggage Reconciliation Systemo E-GatesAir/Ground Traffic Controlo Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)o Automated Passport ControlsSecurity Systemso Biometricso Alerts & Cyber Securityo E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radaro E-Tag SystemOthers (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)By SolutionsTerminal Sideo HVACo Lighting Controlo Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM)o Fire and Life Safety Solutionso Energy Managemento Life Cycle Serviceso Building Management and Automation SystemsAir Sideo Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)o Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)o Surface Movement Guidanceo Runway Improvement and Apron Managemento Digital and Radar Video SurveillanceLandsideo Parkingo Access Roadso Perimeter Securityo Car Rentalo Mass Transito Airport CityBy ApplicationCore Applicationso Content Managemento Business Intelligenceo Next-Generation Webo Collaborationo IntegrationBusiness Applicationso Noise Abatemento Fee Managemento Performance Managemento Gate ManagementBy ServicesSmart Transport & Parking Serviceso Real-time Travel Serviceso Intelligent Transport Serviceso Trip ConciergeSmart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Serviceso Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitalityo Intelligent Advertisingo Lean Retail Solutionso Telepresence RoomsSmart Workplace Serviceso Equipment Telematics Solutionso Mobile Worker and Expert LocatorSmart Airport Processeso Location-Based Serviceso RFID Baggage Taggingo No-queue Check-in SolutionsSmart Business to Business Serviceso Traffic and Facilities Managemento Smart Supply-Chain and MRO ServicesBy Airport ModelAirport 2.0Airport 3.0Airport 4.0By Airport SizeSmallMediumLargeBy Airport OperationCommercial Service AirportsCargo Service AirportsGeneral Aviation AirportsBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainPolandRussiaRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaTaiwanIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)UAESaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaRest of MEASouth AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of South AmericaLooking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/smart-airport-market About Astute AnalyticaAstute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. 