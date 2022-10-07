Global Smart Airport Market 2022: A $ 54,862 Million Market by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart airport market size was US$ 29,463.1 million in 2021. The global smart airport market is expected to grow to US$ 54,862 million by 2027 by registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the study period from 2022 to 2027.
Smart airports have hi-tech infrastructure, from smart parking to cleaning robots and contactless kiosks. It also includes automated glass, facial recognition, imaging process, etc.
Factors Influencing the Market
Key Drivers
The smart airport market is expected to record potential growth due to growing traffic at airports and the rapidly rising tourism sector. According to International Flight Transport Association (IATA), airline passenger traffic is expected to grow to four billion by 2024, which is an increase of 3% from the pre-Covid level in 2019. Further, the growth of the market is shaped by continuous advancements and significantly improving the quality of air travel. For instance, Hamad International Airport (HIA), in May 2020, pulled the veil off its new strategy to implement advanced thermal screening helmets and robotics. Apart from that, Dubai International Airport and Vietnam Airport also emphasized the adoption of technology to maintain the security of staff and passengers.
Additionally, Changi Airport Group and Genetec Inc. joined forces in 2021 for the upgradation and enhancement of their security systems. The contract incorporates the establishment of an integrated security platform by Genetec Security Centre for video surveillance, which will be completed by the end of 2023.
Threats
The rising cases of system failure and privacy concerns may result in the limited adoption of smart airport technologies. For instance, the passengers at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG) faced some critical issues in July 2022, as approximately 50% of passengers' baggage got stuck at the airport. Additionally, the technical problems resulted in flight delays and cancellations. For instance, the French Civil Aviation Authority requested airlines to lower the range of flights at the airport by 17%, which resulted in the cancellation of nearly 10% of flights.
Additionally, growing concerns over data security may limit the integration of smart technologies in airport spaces. Cyberattack cases are growing rapidly. For instance, two San Francisco airport portals were hacked in 2020. Another incident took place in 2021 when an IT supplier in the airport industry became the victim of a cyberattack.
Global Smart Airport Market by Region
By region, North America held the largest market share of 35.3% in the global smart airport market. According to the airport's council, North American airports recorded a sharp increase of 32% in international passenger traffic in 2021. Further, domestic passenger traffic also recorded a significant growth of 78% in the same year, while eight U.S. airports were listed among the top 10 busiest airports in terms of total passenger traffic. Therefore, this reflects the potential of North America's smart airport market. Further, growing investments aimed at the implementation of IoT, AI, and Big Data in the airport will further contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific smart airport market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate of 14% as the passenger traffic at airports is increasing steadily in the region. For instance, airline passenger traffic in India rose over 50% in December 2022, accounting for nearly 11 million passengers from the previous year.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The global tourism sector confronted serious obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which declined the growth of the smart airport market. According to the information from ICAO, domestic and international flights declined from 693,961 in March 2019 to 432,502 in March 2020. Travel restrictions imposed by the governments in the US, China, India, Japan, and other states further hampered the growth of the market.
However, the use of smart technologies increased in a bid to offer safe services to passengers. For instance, NATS began the trial phase of AI technology at Heathrow airport in 2019 in order to reduce delays in services.
Competitors in the Market
Some of the prominent players in the smart airport market include Siemens AG, Wipro Limited, Adelte, Ascent Technology Inc., Vision-Box, Collins Aerospace, Deerns Airport System Consultants, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, Ansul, Cisco System, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SITA, Sensec Solution AS, Honeywell International, Inc, FB Technology, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG., QinetiQ, RESA, S.A.S., Sabre Corporation, Selex ES, T-Systems, Thales Group, Vanderlande Industries, IBM Corporation, Indra, Zensors, and others. Meanwhile, Amadeus IT Group SA, T-systems, Thales Group, SITA, Siemens, and Collin Aerospace, including Raytheon, SABRE, IBM, and Cisco, hold a cumulative share of 72%.
Market Segmentation
By Component
Infrastructures
Solutions
Applications
Services
By Infrastructure
Endpoint Devices
o Sensors
o Tags
o IP Phone
o Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)
Communication Systems
o Wireless Airports
o Smart Phones
o Near Field Communication
o Social Media
Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control
o IoT Enabled Beacons
o Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
o Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks
o RFID Baggage Reconciliation System
o E-Gates
Air/Ground Traffic Control
o Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)
o Automated Passport Controls
Security Systems
o Biometrics
o Alerts & Cyber Security
o E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar
o E-Tag System
Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)
By Solutions
Terminal Side
o HVAC
o Lighting Control
o Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM)
o Fire and Life Safety Solutions
o Energy Management
o Life Cycle Services
o Building Management and Automation Systems
Air Side
o Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)
o Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)
o Surface Movement Guidance
o Runway Improvement and Apron Management
o Digital and Radar Video Surveillance
Landside
o Parking
o Access Roads
o Perimeter Security
o Car Rental
o Mass Transit
o Airport City
By Application
Core Applications
o Content Management
o Business Intelligence
o Next-Generation Web
o Collaboration
o Integration
Business Applications
o Noise Abatement
o Fee Management
o Performance Management
o Gate Management
By Services
Smart Transport & Parking Services
o Real-time Travel Services
o Intelligent Transport Services
o Trip Concierge
Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services
o Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality
o Intelligent Advertising
o Lean Retail Solutions
o Telepresence Rooms
Smart Workplace Services
o Equipment Telematics Solutions
o Mobile Worker and Expert Locator
Smart Airport Processes
o Location-Based Services
o RFID Baggage Tagging
o No-queue Check-in Solutions
Smart Business to Business Services
o Traffic and Facilities Management
o Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services
By Airport Model
Airport 2.0
Airport 3.0
Airport 4.0
By Airport Size
Small
Medium
Large
By Airport Operation
Commercial Service Airports
Cargo Service Airports
General Aviation Airports
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Taiwan
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
