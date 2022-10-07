An Asylum Seeker Living in a Refugee Camp in the Netherlands Awarded a Prestigious 2022 Echoing Green Fellowship

Khaled Shaaban, Subul's Founder

Khaled, an asylum seeker in the Netherlands will receive seed funding and strategic support to advance his mission to improve the lives of refugee communities.

LEERSUM, UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subul’s founder Khaled Shaaban, a 38 years old Syrian asylum seeker, has been selected as a fall 2022 Echoing Green Fellow. One of 20 Fellows selected by the leading global fellowship program for emerging social entrepreneurs, Khaled Shaaban will receive a stipend, as well as leadership development to support Subul’s growth as an innovative solution to address employability challenges for refugees and disadvantaged people through providing them with professional skills training and access to work in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology .

Since 1987, Echoing Green has accelerated the work of some of the world’s best and brightest social innovators. This Fellowship cohort is the second of two for the year, as Echoing Green works to mobilize funds to proximate leaders working closely with their communities through the Racial Equity Philanthropic Fund. Khaled Shaaban joins the ranks of Fellows that include former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama (’91), political commentator Van Jones (’94), and the organization’s own President, Cheryl L. Dorsey (’92).

“We are proud to partner with these proximate leaders who are bringing creative new solutions to address centuries-old inequities in healthcare, legal justice, economic opportunity, and more,” said Cheryl L. Dorsey, president of Echoing Green. “The innovations advanced by this class of Echoing Green Fellows have the potential to sustainably improve the lives of millions of people around the globe.” She added, “The perseverance and courage demonstrated by these bold social entrepreneurs is truly an inspiration to all of us who strive for a more equitable future.”

This class of Fellows was selected from a pool of more than 1300 applicants working in over 100 countries. These new Fellows are driving social change with and for their communities in countries that include the United States, Australia, India, Malaysia, Namibia, Saint Lucia, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, and Syria. For the fourth class in a row, one hundred percent of this Fellow class identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color

About Echoing Green:

For 35 years, Echoing Green has been on the front lines of solving the world’s biggest problems, raising up the transformational leaders willing to speak truth to power and challenge the status quo. The organization finds emerging leaders with the best ideas for social innovation as early as possible and sets them on a path to lifelong impact. Echoing Green’s community of nearly 1,000 social innovators includes past Fellows such as First Lady Michelle Obama and the founders of Teach For America, Center for Black Innovation, BlocPower, and One Acre Fund. Built and refined over three decades, Echoing Green discovers tomorrow’s leaders today, and then funds, connects, and supports a new generation of social impact leaders.

About Subul Impact Outsourcing

Subul Impact Outsourcing helps international businesses access a skilled workforce by connecting refugees and conflict-affected youth with access to work in the digital labor market. Subul’s mission is to improve the lives of refugees and people in conflict-affected communities and help them achieve prosperity, while also filling the needs of international businesses. Subul provides training in digital and professional skills to vulnerable individuals whose local opportunities are limited, then connects them to the international market. Businesses can expand ethically and increase their social impact by accessing Subul’s motivated but disadvantaged workforce. For 3 years, Subul has been providing 1000s of jobs for over 600 refugee and disadvantaged youth in the field of information technology and artificial intelligence.

About Khaled

Khaled Shaaban, founder/CEO of Subul and the founder of Roia Foundation, strives to provide opportunities for Syrians affected by the war. Khaled started his IT career in 2000 and spent 10 years as an IT specialist, but his life took a significant turn in 2011, which brought the births of both the Syrian revolution and his daughter. After being forced to leave the country in 2013, he reestablished his work remotely and established Roia in Turkey. In 2019, Khaled established Subul, and in 2021, he sought asylum in the Netherlands. While he has been waiting for almost a year for his asylum application decision, Khaled continues to manage these efforts to provide jobs for hundreds of conflict-affected people living in a refugee camp.

Subul Impact Outsourcing - Creating New Pathways to the Future of Work