Award Winning Wedding Cake Designer, Jasmine Rae, Reveals Gingerbread Workshops

Learn to make fantasy gingerbread cottages at the feet of a master cake designer.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What could be more fun and rewarding than creating one’s own, unique gingerbread house? Whether for a date night, family get together, or creative exploration, this three hour class will inspire you with easy to learn techniques and tools. All the decorative elements will be provided. These classes are designed to be rewarding and fun and you don’t need any special skills to create something special and beautiful you’ll be proud to take home.

Please visit the website for more information and to book your class:

https://www.jasmineraecakes.com/learning

On their website, Jasmine Rae is offering even more workshops:

Reimagining Cake Art Business - Spend three days in a hands on and theoretical course exploring owning your own cake business while creating it in a sustainable way.

Cake Art in Four Dimensions - Workshop Retreat in Tuscany, Italy - Spend six days examining Jasmine’s journey and learning practical techniques and lessons as well as Jasmine’s principles and perspectives.

Winner of Best Wedding Cake Designer, Los Angeles 2022, Jasmine Rae de Lung reveals her story, “I was born in San Francisco in 1981. After a formal art background, a mural-painting business, and a B.A. in Cognitive Science, I started my cake studio in 2006, then concurrently returned to school for a M.A. in Psychology. I’m often asked if and how my master’s degree contributes to my cake business. I find it extremely relevant to my work and life, in part because it’s now part of my identity, a trained tool of sensitivity, with a social justice lens. This influences the creative process both in making cakes and working with real people.

I believe there is a certain degree of readiness necessary to become an artist. Rules are for students to hone skills; when I found I was ready to challenge tradition and convention, that's when I found freedom. It was an identity shift and for me it happened almost 8 years into my business. The cornerstone of my work is the natural process—relying on experienced skills to set up my materials and revel in their surprise; to surrender to the contortion of a rice paper petal as it dries; and constantly be responding to the cake as it forms. I hold you in mind, replaying the parts of myself that overlap with you, your vision, your celebration, until we have an outcome that is personal and authentic.

I believe art should reveal the hand of the artist.”

More information about Jasmine’s creations and her workshops can be found at:

https://www.jasmineraecakes.com/