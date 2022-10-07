CT Supreme Court Rebukes Democratic Controlled West Haven City Hall in Election Dispute
CT Supreme Court opined “the evidence presented show[ed] a concerning lack of overall compliance with statutory guidelines by [West Haven] election officials.”
WEST HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 4, 2022, after a contested 2021 West Haven Mayoral Election, the Connecticut Supreme Court in Barry Lee Cohen v. Nancy Rossi (SC 20737) opined that the trial court was correct in its opinion that "the evidence presented show[ed] a concerning lack of overall compliance with statutory guidelines by [West Haven] election officials."
— CT Supreme Court, quoting lower court.
The Court, notwithstanding, noted that Mr. Cohen, the Republican candidate for mayor of West Haven “failed to satisfy his burden of proving by a preponderance of the evidence that the results of the mayoral election were seriously in doubt.”
The West Haven mayoral election was won by incumbent candidate Mayor Nancy Rossi by 32 votes. Mayor Rossi's administration was plagued by scandals and malfeasance leading to a federal prosecution of Mayor Rossi appointed Finance Director and others for misappropriation of government funds. An audit of the Rossi Administration by the CT State Government in Hartford was approved by the CT Metropolitan Accountability Review Board.
Mr. David Riccio Chairman of the West Haven Republican Town Committee noted, after the handing down of the ruling by the CT Supreme Court giving the election win to the Democratic candidate stated that he is “looking forward to the upcoming state and federal election this November and to the next Republican candidate running for mayor of West Haven in 2023."
The Supreme Court along with the lower court rebuked the Democratic controlled West Haven City Hall for a “concerning lack of overall compliance.” In response, Mr. Riccio noted that “one-party rule by the Democrats in West Haven City Hall has turned West Haven into the butt of jokes. We are the only city in our state that is under the highest level of scrutiny of the Connecticut State government, because of the lack of accountability, crony politics and lack of professional leadership throughout most offices in West Haven City Hall.”
The opinion of the CT Supreme Court may be found at:
https://jud.ct.gov/WebDocs/2022/WC000000014254.PDF
