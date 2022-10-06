Jim Thebaut The Chronicles Group Logo

“We're honored to include Jim Thebaut and his documentary Beyond the Brink into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Thebaut, Highly Regarded Executive Producer, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST TV DOCUMENTARY - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

Beyond the Brink focuses on California’s San Joaquin Valley and the ever-increasing difficulties for farmers and the local produce industry due to draught and water scarcity. The San Joaquin Valley is representative of a global crisis due to dwindling sources of agriculture around the planet. As these agricultural “food baskets” become increasingly unable to produce for its dramatically growing population, the critical ramifications on the social fabric and our national security become obvious.

"Beyond the Brink presents a possible future world that no longer supplies enough food or water to sustain its inhabitants and the inevitable impact that is having on National and International Security,’” stated Jim Thebaut, the film’s creator/director/producer.

James "Jim" Thebaut is the President/Founder, Executive Producer/Director of The Chronicles Group. The Chronicles Group is an international nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization comprised of communicators, scientists, policy leaders, professionals, and academics whose mission is to accurately convey the existential threats confronting Earth, in the 21st century. The Chronicles Group began in 2000, and operates as a tool for public advocacy, and takes an aggressive, issue, and solution- based approach to documenting wide-ranging and urgent challenges humankind is currently facing, including climate crisis, overpopulation, human rights violations, biodiversity loss, pandemics, weapons of mass destruction, and the water/ energy/ food security nexus.

James is a frequent speaker at conferences, the United Nations and the US Congress; and continues his drive to inform the world and initiate positive movement where his work continues to shape holistic global sustainability policies.



