Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) Announces October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

KCADV's mission is to end domestic violence in Kentucky.

#Every1KnowsSome1 educational campaign, #GiveforDV fundraising drive, DVAM Week of Action, and events throughout KY to raise awareness for domestic violence.

Each year in October, advocates, survivors and supporters throughout the Commonwealth and the nation recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).

This year, the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) and its member programs--a network of 15 organizations providing shelter and services for DV survivors throughout the Commonwealth–will host activities and events that raise public awareness about domestic violence throughout Kentucky, which has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in the nation.

From candlelight vigils throughout the state to online giving and advocacy opportunities, there are ways for every Kentuckian to play a role in championing this month’s awareness efforts.

“We envision a Commonwealth where families have what they need to flourish and live their lives free of violence,” says KCADV CEO Angela Yannelli, ”KCADV believes that every Kentuckian deserves to experience wholeness, safety, dignity, and care at home, at work, in their intimate relationships, and in their neighborhoods and communities.”

Violence and abuse are rarely one-time occurrences but are often experienced as repeated patterns and cycles of abuse that jeopardize the health and safety of intimate partners and their families.

Each survivor’s circumstance and story is different. But many survivors share a common struggle to get the help they need because they routinely encounter systemic obstacles—often more than one at a time--such as poverty, lack of access to mental healthcare, and insufficient childcare and family supports.

These overlapping barriers to health and wholeness touch the lives of all Kentuckians, but survivors of domestic violence are particularly affected by public policies and cultural attitudes that can either help or hinder survivors on their journey toward healing and wholeness.

In addition to supporting Kentucky’s 15 regional shelter programs, KCADV works with community leaders, legislators, public health officials, and other partners to advocate for policies that clear the way for survivors and their families to stay safe, to heal, and ultimately, to thrive.

Educating Kentucky’s citizens, families, and communities about the facts of domestic violence, and working together to reduce barriers to recovery, are vital steps on the shared journey toward creating a Commonwealth free of violence.



2022 DVAM Activities in Ky Include:

Press conference featuring the Governor’s Proclamation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with KCADV and special guest speakers:

KCADV will join Governor Beshear and special guest speakers at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a proclamation signing by the Governor and remarks by special guests.

DV Shelter Visits by First Lady Britainy Beshear

First Lady Britainy Beshear will visit LPLK Safehouse in Hazard on Oct. 25 and OASIS in Owensboro on Oct. 28.

Vigils and events hosted by local programs throughout the Commonwealth:

KCADV’s member programs will host DVAM and activities and events in their local regions.

#GiveforDV Fundraising Drive:

Support survivors by making a one-time or recurring donation that empower domestic violence programs to directly meet survivors’ immediate needs without delays or barriers to access.

#Everyone1KnowsSome1 Awareness Campaign

Throughout October, KCADV will be sharing content on their social media channels to help raise awareness and educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence.

More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men have experienced severe domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence. This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence.



DVAM Week of Action, Oct. 17-23

Media Monday, Oct. 17

Twitter Chat Tuesday, Oct. 18

DVAM Day of Giving, Oct. 19

Purple Thursday, Oct. 20

Pay it Forward Friday, Oct. 21

Speak Up Saturday, Oct. 22

Support Survivors Sunday, Oct. 23



About Domestic Violence

Domestic violence and sexual assault are pervasive, life-threatening crimes affecting millions of individuals across our nation regardless of age, gender, economic status, race, religion, or education level.

Nationally, more than 1 in 3 women have experienced contact sexual violence including rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

In Kentucky, it is even worse--almost half of all Kentucky women have experienced violence and abuse in their lifetimes.

Nearly 8 million women are raped, physically assaulted, and/or stalked by a current or former intimate partner in the U.S. each year.

Nationwide, an average of 3 women are killed by a current or former intimate

partner every day.

Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Those seeking help may contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at TheHotline.org or 1.800.799.SAFE (7233) or reach out to the domestic violence shelter program in your area.

Visit kcadv.org/get-help-now/member-programs for a list of all 15 regional domestic violence shelter programs and the counties they serve.