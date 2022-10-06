Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,912 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Announcement on Marijuana Reform

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Biden announced he would pardon Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law: 

"I was pleased to see President Biden's announcement that he will pardon Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.  For decades, the unequal enforcement of marijuana laws has broken up families and torn communities apart.  I have advocated for the de-scheduling and decriminalization of marijuana, and this announcement is an important first step toward that goal.  No one deserves to serve a prison sentence simply for using or possessing marijuana. 
 
"For years, our Democratic Majority has been committed to fixing our broken criminal justice system and addressing racial disparities in policing and sentencing – especially in relation to marijuana possession and non-violent drug offenses. Indeed, House Democrats passed the MORE Act, which would decriminalize marijuana and establish a process to expunge records of past non-violent marijuana offenses, in 2020 and again in 2022.  I join President Biden in calling on the Justice Department and the Department of Health and Human Services to reexamine the federal scheduling of marijuana and will continue to push for full decriminalization.  We must right this wrong and start to heal the wounds that this unjust policy has inflicted on Black and Brown communities across America."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Announcement on Marijuana Reform

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.