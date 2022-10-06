Press Releases

10/05/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut’s ‘Find Your Vibe’ Tourism Campaign Continues Into Fall

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Office of Tourism is extending its successful “Find Your Vibe” tourism campaign, which launched this summer, into the fall through the launch of a new campaign that highlights the considerable activities available across Connecticut during the season.

Connecticut ranked the number one state in the nation in increased growth for overnight road trips this summer, a surge of 10.6% year-over-year, according to location data company Arrivalist.

“This summer’s ‘Find Your Vibe’ campaign exceeded our expectations and brought a fresh new energy to tourism in Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “The fall campaign is just as exciting and continues to highlight the historic and charming qualities that Connecticut does so well, while also capturing the energy, vibrancy, and diversity of the state’s natural beauty and abundant fall activities. From our renowned foliage to a day at the fair wandering through some of the state’s amazing corn mazes to enjoying world-class culinary experiences, there is nothing like autumn in Connecticut.”

Autumn is peak season for arts and culture in Connecticut, and this campaign is a reflection of the sophisticated spirit and style resonating throughout the state. Fashion designer Christian Siriano, who opened a store in Westport this summer, is prominently featured in the spots, as is the world-renowned Beyond Van Gogh exhibit that has drawn visitors to Connecticut from all over the region.

The $1.2 million campaign will once again feature an integrated mix of media to reach more people across the country and internationally, including:

New displays in Grand Central Station;

Inflight video on JetBlue on targeted flights, including all those into New York City, Boston, and Connecticut, and in/out of Florida, as well as all domestic flights (50 states, Caribbean and Canada) on American Airlines in August;

Takeovers of the large digital billboards in the new Moynihan Train Hall in Penn Station in New York City; and

Hyper-targeted video in taxis in New York City.

“The fall season is one of a kind in Connecticut,” Noelle Stevenson, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said. “This campaign reflects the many unique opportunities so well, from unexpected ways to see the breathtaking foliage above in a hot air balloon to touring the colors on an ATV. There is no shortage of outdoor adventures across the state whether your preference is the shoreline or the hills, including music festivals and world-class polo matches. For those who enjoy an arts and culture experience, Connecticut has many award-winning theater performances during the season as well as film festivals and multicultural celebrations. If you are looking for a slower pace, take a stroll through our premier wine vineyards to enjoy the beauty of the state followed by a sampling of our international cuisines, which boasts several Michelin Star and James Beard Award-winning chefs and restaurants.”

Connecticut’s tourism website – CTvisit.com – debuted a revamped design in June, and in its first three months traffic to the site increased 15% over 2021 with 2.4 million visits.

“CTvisit is a resourceful and powerful tool in attracting visitors to the state,” Stevenson adds. “The dynamic energy of our redesigned website gives travelers a sensory experience, inspiring them to explore the best our state has to offer, no matter what their vibe is.”