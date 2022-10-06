Location Intelligence One Window Solution Recognized by Ontario Energy Association

Toronto, ON—Through its business Planview Utility Services Limited (Planview), OEC has been recognized by the Ontario Energy Association (OEA) for its development of One Window. The solution is a leading-edge location intelligence tool that enables the collaboration of multiple stakeholders as they work to digitally connect underserved communities across Ontario.





One Window provides the first-of-its-kind provincial-wide collaboration tool, bringing all 60 local distribution companies, as well as more than 400 municipalities, natural gas distributors and internet service providers into a single spatially enabled online platform. As an Esri partner, Planview leveraged the power of Esri technology―the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence and mapping―to develop the flexible and interactive platform.





“Closing the digital divide remains a top priority within the province of Ontario. That’s why, together with Infrastructure Ontario, we developed One Window,” shared Kris Philpott, Senior Vice President, Planview Utility Services Limited.”





The platform was designed to address barriers and streamline coordination to deliver on Ontario's Accelerated High-Speed Internet Program, while attending to utility coordination needs through a robust set of key functionalities that can be leveraged for projects beyond broadband.





Kris continued, “The power of ‘where’ fuels One Window with insights on the progress of Ontario’s Accelerated High-Speed Internet Program while providing a framework to highlight competing interests such as capital projects, transit projects and road works, delivering a more holistic view for local distribution companies to optimize capital planning and resourcing.”





Rob Lister, President and Chief Executive Officer, OEC added, “By proving the functionality of this tool, we believe that delivering on Ontario’s high-speed internet commitment is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s the catalyst that will help us to connect communities everywhere and can support our most ambitious goals, including the acceleration of connectivity.”





The award was presented during the OEA’s 2022 Ontario Energy Awards at the Navigating to Net Zero: Ontario’s Energy Transition Conference.