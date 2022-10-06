Genesis at Work Foundation Launches to Find Meaningful Work Opportunities for Those with Special Needs
Kickoff event scheduled for October 29 at the Sharonville Convention CenterCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Genesis at Work Foundation will launch its founding year’s mission – To create meaningful work through an inspired faith-based approach that enriches the lives of those served and the bottom-lines for the businesses that support the foundation – with a Genesis at Work Foundation Kickoff; Building the Dream: The First 3 Years event at Sharonville Convention Center, October 29, 2022. The event will close out National Disability Employment Awareness Month by gathering both affected families and potential employers to learn how businesses in Greater Cincinnati can think of and act on Diversity and Inclusion.
The Genesis at Work Foundation Kickoff will welcome many families who have children with special needs in the Sycamore and Mariemont School Districts. In addition, there will be in attendance the Board of Directors, strategic advisors, strategic partners, funders and contributors, as well as businesses interested in filling job openings and diversifying their workforces by joining the Genesis at Work Inclusive Employers Program.
The event, which will be emceed by Fritsch from the Jeff and Jenn Morning Show on Q102, will also feature a Mosaic Artwork Project by students with special needs throughout the Mariemont and Sycamore School Districts.
Bryan Holland founded the Genesis at Work Foundation after witnessing how meaningful work fulfilled his son, Scott, and impacted the lives of those who worked with him and his employer. After seeing the difficulties some in the disabled community face while looking for work and the quality-of-life improvements for both the individuals and their families, Bryan decided to share Scott’s success story.
Currently Scott is following his passion working fall, winter, and spring for the University of Cincinnati Athletic Department in the facilities/operations section. His assigned sports include women’s soccer, volleyball, and basketball, as well as men’s baseball games. As a member of a 4-person team, Scott does set up before the games, works during the games, then breaks down and stows equipment at the end.
“Scott has positively impacted our department in a number of different ways, but I think his uplifting attitude has been so infectious to our staff at every event he works,” Rebecca Michael, Scott’s supervisor said. “He never hesitates to make a friend in both the athletic department and among event staff workers, and always makes doing our job more fun.”
Genesis at Work Foundation is dedicated to helping families caring for those with special needs. By helping these individuals find meaningful work in an inclusive environment, Genesis at Work hopes that those they assist will experience greater meaning, purpose, and hope in their lives.
With no assistance from the government, the Genesis at Work Foundation is planning to provide a helping hand and enrich the lives of families in the
Greater Cincinnati area with special needs through future projects, such as free spiritual life coaches, online content, including video/audio podcasts and blog posts, live and virtual speakers and workshops. Genesis at Work supports people of all faiths and people of no faith.
Genesis at Work will focus their efforts in the first year on the Sycamore and Mariemont School Districts. In future years, the Genesis at Work Foundation will expand the program to other school districts in the Greater Cincinnati area.
For more information on the foundation and how you can help, please visit www.genesisatwork.org.
About Us
Genesis at Work Foundation is a new nonprofit that exists to fulfill God’s purpose for His beloved children with special needs by finding meaningful work through faith-based learning that enriches lives and businesses.
For more information on the fo
Elias Zani
O’Keeffe PR
+1 513-250-9248
elias@okeeffepr.com