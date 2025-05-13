Ontario’s Newest Must-See Visitor Attraction, Niagara Takes Flight, to Open on August 29 at the Brink of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Niagara Parks invests in new world-class visitor experience opening this summer inside Table Rock Centre, just steps from the Horseshoe Falls• The state-of-the-art flying theatre attraction will immerse visitors in a breathtaking flight over Niagara’s most iconic sites and landmarks, offering views like never before• $25 million project marks the completion of a multi-phased transformation of Niagara Parks’ flagship site, Table Rock CentreNiagara's newest must-see attraction will open its doors to visitors on August 29. Niagara Takes Flight is Ontario’s first flying theatre experience, featuring a massive, 180-degree domed screen that invites guests to soar above the region's most iconic landscapes and get closer than ever to Niagara Falls. Located inside Niagara Parks' flagship site, Table Rock Centre, at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls, this immersive, sensory-rich ride uses the latest advancements in drone technology to take passengers on a thrilling 56-kilometre journey celebrating Niagara's geography, history and people.A Dynamic New Visitor Experience at Niagara Parks with Views like Never BeforeVisitors to Niagara Takes Flight will experience the exhilarating sights of Niagara from a perspective they simply could not enjoy any other way. The completed theatre will feature a massive 17-metre-wide domed screen and gondola-style seating, which suspends riders in the air, providing an unbelievable sensation that will make guests feel like they are flying through the air. Wind, mist and scent effects complement the dynamic motion of the ride to create a fully immersive experience.Niagara’s beauty and character is constantly changing with the seasons and the epic journey offered by Niagara Takes Flight showcases it all, from the energy of a bustling summer day in Queen Victoria Park to a stunning winter evening, filled with colourful holiday lights. Beyond the remarkable sights they will take in, guests will leave with a deeper appreciation and understanding of Niagara’s rich history and culture through engaging pre-show areas that authentically celebrate the stories of Niagara’s formation, the region’s first Indigenous inhabitants and its role in popular culture as a global tourism icon.About the ProjectIn 2023, Niagara Parks completed a competitive procurement process, awarding development of the attraction to Brogent Technologies, the worldwide leader in flying theatre attractions, with recent projects in Vancouver, Chicago, New York and Las Vegas. Attraction industry legend and former Disney Imagineer Rick Rothschild, who was a principal creator of the very first flying theatre attraction, Disney’s Soarin’ Over California, is serving as creative director on the project.Conceptual design and media production planning began in January 2024, with construction starting that September. Filming for Niagara Takes Flight took place between September 2024 and January 2025, at sites across the Niagara River corridor. Drones were used to capture never-before-seen perspectives of landmarks including the Niagara Parks Power Station, Niagara Whirlpool, Landscape of Nations Memorial, Old Fort Erie and, of course, the Horseshoe Falls. Hundreds of extras participated in the production, bringing the sites to life with authenticity and spirit.The attraction’s design and thematic elements have been supported by Canadian experiential design firm FORREC. The Toronto-based firm has established itself as an industry leader, working with top theme parks and attractions around the world, including recent conceptual design work on the award-winning redevelopment of the Niagara Parks Power Station. The rich thematic environments designed by FORREC for the immersive pre-show areas will be produced by Great Lakes Scenic Studios, a renowned, Burlington-based design and fabrication shop with a global portfolio. Under the attraction’s general contractor, Merit Contractors Niagara, numerous Ontario-based companies and contractors have been involved with the on-site construction.Next StepsConstruction and media production are in the final stages in preparation for the August 29 opening date. Additional details, including behind the scenes footage and exclusive sneak peaks, will be shared across Niagara Parks’ social media channels leading up to the opening. Additional details and press materials are available at niagaraparks.com/flight. Quotes“Niagara Falls is a Canadian icon and a one-of-a-kind tourism attraction that draws millions of visitors from across the globe every year. With Niagara Parks’ new attraction, Niagara Takes Flight, visitors will be able to experience and appreciate the Falls like never before. Through cutting-edge interactive technology, people will be taken on an immersive visual experience across Niagara and see what makes this part of Ontario so special. I’m excited to welcome this new attraction as a cultural experience and a new economic driver for the region.” – Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming“Niagara Parks is proud to introduce guests to Ontario’s newest must-see attraction, Niagara Takes Flight. This project represents a significant investment into the growth and success of Niagara’s tourism industry, providing a new reason for guests of all ages to visit this iconic destination. From the spectacular pre-show areas to the film production itself, Niagara Takes Flight offers a new perspective and appreciation for this special place and the world-renowned environmental and cultural heritage features that Niagara Parks has been entrusted to protect since 1885.”- Bob Gale, Chair, Niagara Parks“This is the world’s first flying theatre located within a renowned, globally known park, a symbol of how this unique experience can blend culture, geography, history, and technology to tell captivating stories in an entirely new way. It offers a deeper, more emotional connection to the stunning landscapes, bringing to life even more profound and touching tales of the region. We are truly honoured by Niagara Parks’ trust, which has allowed us the opportunity to create a flying theatre for one of the world’s most iconic destinations.” - Chih-Hung Ouyang, Chairman of Brogent“There’s an incredible amount of history in this region. This film is more than just a showcase of the 56 kilometres of parkland; it aims to help understand the geology and the centuries-old human story of Niagara.” - Rick Rothschild, Creative Director, Niagara Takes FlightDigital Assets are available here. About Niagara ParksSince its establishment in 1885, Niagara Parks has remained a self-financed agency of the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, entrusted to preserve and protect the land surrounding Niagara Falls and the Niagara River. Today, Niagara Parks boasts gardens, a horticulture school, recreation, golf courses, restaurants, heritage and historic sites, gift shops and, of course, Niagara Falls. In short, natural landscapes, history, family fun, hiking, culinary delights, attractions and adventure.For more information, please visit niagaraparks.com or contact:

