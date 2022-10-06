Austrian Luxury Ski Opportunity to Auction with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Luxury Mountain Estate | Seefeld, Austrian Alps, Austria Incredible 360-degree mountain views through massive windows Ideal location in the heart of the Alps, near Innsbruck Front-row Alps views from the pristine infinity-edge pool Alpine oasis with jaw-dropping luxury estate

In cooperation with Anja Hübner of Sotheby's International Realty Kitsbühel, this Luxury Estate will auction in October via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

This mountain estate was built on the foundation of one of the oldest so called Berghütte of Tirol. Although a luxurious property has arisen, in heart, it is still a typical Austrian Berghütte” — Loek Beuker, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featuring breathtaking views of the Alps, this contemporary Austrian estate will auction next month in cooperation with Anja Hübner of Sotheby's International Realty Kitsbühel. Currently listed for €13.5 million, the property is estimated to sell between €6.5 million to €9.5 million. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 27–31 October via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

With cold, snowy months ahead, now is the perfect time to purchase your own luxury mountain estate located in the charming town of Seefeld. In proximity to the village center, the Gschwandtkopf Mountain is a park that allows you to enjoy nature at its best. With the peak only 300 meters higher than the Village Center, all hiking trails and biking trails can be considered family friendly. Right in the heart of this nature park you will find this estate. A forest road takes you to this private paradise in just a few minutes. When you reach the top, you can enjoy sunshine and fantastic views all the way to the Inn Valley.

The property itself boasts 1,899 meters squared and sits on about 8,137 meters squared of land. The estate features thirteen bedrooms, thirteen bathrooms, three private balconies, five private terraces, and an extraordinary penthouse with one in a million 360-degreee views. Each bedroom has its own en suite, and a main four-floor elevator connects the luxury suites to the main dining room. This mountain estate contains a haute cuisine main kitchen, equipped for a kitchen staff. Outside, you will find an outdoor infinity-edge pool, a sun terrace, and a covered patio with outdoor heaters. The spa and wellness area features a dry sauna, Finnish sauna, steam bath, relaxation room, and modern fitness room. With the ski lift in close proximity, the property is equipped with a heated ski room with ski and snowboard wall racks, boot dryers, and storage. Cozy up with the new sustainable heating system and double burner- sure to secure warmth in even the coldest of winters.

“When the sun goes down behind the Hohe Munde Mountain, and the lights are turned on, this place becomes truly magical,” stated Leok Beuker, seller. “With all of the lights of the villages and under the bright stars, it is an exceptional experience.”

The property is located overlooking the charming village, Seefeld, full of upscale shopping, restaurants, golf courses, and even a casino. The chalet’s location is convenient to access all international train connections, and is just 25 minutes to Innsbruck and the Innsbruck Airport. The Munich City Center and Kitsbühel are just 90 minutes away. Property details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify.

The property is available for showings Daily 1 PM-4 PM, by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

