News Release: DOH issues red placard to Yan’s Seafood Market in Honolulu

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard to Yan’s Seafood Market, located at 1026 Kekaulike St., on October 4. In response to an alleged food illness complaint, an inspection revealed multiple food safety violations and a red placard was issued requiring the food establishment to close immediately.

The food establishment, owned by Yan Seafood Market LLC, must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all of the violations observed are resolved.

The DOH Food Safety Specialist noted the following critical violations:

No water was available at the hand wash sink.

The sink was not furnished with soap or paper towels.

The three-compartment sink used for ware-washing did not have hot water available.

The establishment has no sanitizing chemicals for proper disinfection of food contact surfaces.

Food items stored in the refrigerator were not protected from raw foods that were stored directly above.

The DOH is requiring that the food establishment correct all of the above violations before it can reopen.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.



