Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,979 in the last 365 days.

News Release: DOH issues red placard to Yan’s Seafood Market in Honolulu

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard to Yan’s Seafood  Market, located at 1026 Kekaulike St., on October 4. In response to an alleged food illness complaint, an inspection revealed multiple food safety violations and a red placard was issued requiring the food establishment to close immediately.

The food establishment, owned by Yan Seafood Market LLC, must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all of the violations observed are resolved.

The DOH Food Safety Specialist noted the following critical violations:

  • No water was available at the hand wash sink.
  • The sink was not furnished with soap or paper towels.
  • The three-compartment sink used for ware-washing did not have hot water available.
  • The establishment has no sanitizing chemicals for proper disinfection of food contact surfaces.
  • Food items stored in the refrigerator were not protected from raw foods that were stored directly above.

The DOH is requiring that the food establishment correct all of the above violations before it can reopen.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.


#  #  #

Media Contact:

Katie Arita-Chang

Acting Communications Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 286-4806

You just read:

News Release: DOH issues red placard to Yan’s Seafood Market in Honolulu

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.