New Nordel Way crossing over Highway 91 opens

CANADA, October 6 - Improved traffic flow, saved time and better safety are some benefits of the new Nordel Way crossing over Highway 91 that opens to traffic Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

The improvements to the Highway 91 at Nordel Way interchange are a key benefit of the $260-million Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrade Project. The project was designed to improve road safety and support growing economic and trade development south of the Fraser River.

The crossing, which is the final interchange being built as part of the project, includes upgraded ramps to and from Delta. The ramps will help reduce congestion and improve travel time for commercial and regular traffic.

There will be traffic-pattern changes in the area. Drivers should follow new signs, including overhead guide signs, that will help them navigate the area.

Eastbound drivers can expect:

to use the new bridge structure at the interchange when heading toward Nordel Way east; and

to use the new loop ramp to access Highway 91 northbound and the Alex Fraser Bridge when driving east on Nordel Way.

Northbound drivers can expect:

a new signalized intersection to be in effect at the top of the Highway 91 northbound offramp for traffic turning left for Nordel Way west and Highway 91C westbound;

to no longer use the existing Highway 91 northbound offramp for Highway 91C westbound and Nordel Way west as this ramp will be closed; and

to take Exit 8 and follow signs when driving on Highway 91 toward Nordel Way west.

Westbound drivers can expect:

a signalized intersection for traffic on Nordel Way westbound to access Highway 91 southbound, as well as traffic for Nordel Way east.

The Highway 91/17 Upgrade Project is being completed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and is on track for substantial completion in fall 2022.

Funding partners include the Government of Canada through the National Infrastructure component of the New Building Canada Fund, the Province of British Columbia and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

The $5.2-million 27B Avenue upgrades component of this project is complete. It was funded by the Tsawwassen First Nation and Infrastructure Canada, and completed by the Province.

