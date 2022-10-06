Minister’s statement on 14th round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

CANADA, October 6 - The 14th round of negotiations toward a modernized Columbia River Treaty took place in Spokane, Wash., Oct. 4-5, 2022. Following those discussions, Canadian and American representatives joined Columbia Basin Indigenous Nations and U.S. Columbia Basin Tribes for an Ecosystem and Indigenous and Tribal Cultural Values workshop.

Katrine Conroy, Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, has issued the following statement:

“During this week’s round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations, Canada and the United States have been able to find common ground on some aspects of ecosystem co-operation, increased flexibility for how Canada operates its treaty dams, hydropower co-ordination and flood-risk management. The Canadian delegation, which includes the Government of Canada, the Province of B.C. and the Ktunaxa, Secwepemc and Syilx Okanagan Nations, will continue to focus on outstanding issues in these areas over the coming months to address Columbia Basin interests.

“Once this round of talks concluded, Global Affairs Canada and the U.S. Department of State hosted a binational workshop on Columbia River ecosystems and Indigenous and Tribal Cultural Values. During the Workshop, members of the U.S. and Canadian negotiating teams came together with representatives from Columbia Basin Indigenous Nations, Columbia Basin Tribes in the U.S., and government agencies, to exchange information and to inform future discussions on how co-ordination on these issues can be improved to benefit ecosystems on both sides of the border.

“The fact that all parties came together to engage in these conversations is indicative of the interest in moving toward a modernized Columbia River Treaty that reflects a broad range of perspectives.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the Columbia River Treaty, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/

To keep up with the latest Columbia River Treaty news, follow the Columbia River Treaty on Facebook (@ColumbiaRiverTreaty) or Twitter (@CRTreaty), or sign up for the newsletter: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/sign-up/

To share views on the Treaty, email: columbiarivertreaty@gov.bc.ca

Or write to:

Columbia River Treaty Team

Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

PO Box 9314 Stn Prov Govt

Victoria, B.C. V8W 9N1