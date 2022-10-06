Applications Now Open for Small Business Hurricane Relief Program

CANADA, October 6 - Small businesses struggling in the aftermath of hurricane Fiona can now apply for support through the Small Business Hurricane Relief Program.

“Small businesses are such important parts of our communities, and as they work to recover in the aftermath of hurricane Fiona, we know this help can’t come soon enough,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We will continue to work with the business community to understand the ongoing impacts on their operations.”

The program will provide a one-time grant of $2,500 to eligible small businesses to help offset the cost of unanticipated closures.

Applications and information on eligibility are at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/small-business-hurricane-relief-program . Business owners with questions can call 1-888-428-2256 or email SBHRP-APP@novascotia.ca .

Those without power or access to the internet can visit an MLA’s office or Access Nova Scotia centre to apply online.

Quick Facts: types of eligible businesses include restaurants and licensed drinking establishments; fitness, recreational and leisure facilities; independent retailers; wholesale operators; manufacturers; personal services; repair services; accommodations; independent gas retailers; some self-regulated and unregulated health professionals; live performing arts venues; construction; private daycares

active charities may also apply

to be eligible, businesses must have stopped operating due to the impacts of hurricane Fiona for at least five days between Friday, September 23, and Friday, October 7, when they would have been open otherwise

the program is expected to cost up to $10 million

in the wake of the storm, the government also previously announced more than $40 million in assistance to help Nova Scotians and organizations cope with the costs of hurricane recovery

