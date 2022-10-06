Submit Release
Statement on Hockey Canada

CANADA, October 6 - I am deeply disappointed by what we continue to see with Hockey Canada.

I said back in July that Hockey Canada has a lot of work to do. Canadians have the right to expect action, answers and accountability from the organization. The work required to earn back the trust of Canadians needs to be transformational.

The withdrawal of numerous sponsors is a signal to Hockey Canada that its response so far has been inadequate. We agree.

Before the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship goes forward, we need to see some meaningful changes that respect the concerns of Nova Scotians and Canadians.

-30-

