Read more about Arrests of Armed Drug Traffickers in Crisp County

Cordele, GA (October 6, 2022) – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.

A search warrant was executed at 312 W 20th Avenue, Apartment B, Cordele, Coley’s home. The search resulted in the arrest of Coley and Marqavious Gaston. Agents recovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Smith and Wesson .22 handgun, and a Del-ton 5.56 AR-15 rifle. A search was executed at a residence utilized by Coley’s drug distribution network located at 310 W 20th Avenue, Apartment B, Cordele. The search resulted in the recovery of a Hi Point 9mm handgun. A consent search was also executed at 603 E 1st Avenue, Cordele.

The following were arrested:

Grayling Coley, age 26, of Cordele, Georgia was charged with:

• Two counts of Trafficking Heroin

• Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine

• One count of Distribution of Heroin

• One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

• Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

• One count of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

• Three counts of use of a communication facility during commission of certain crimes

Marqavious Gaston, age 26, of Cordele, Georgia was charged with:

• One count of Party to the crime of trafficking meth

• One count of Party to the crime of distribution of heroin

• One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

• Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute

• Four counts of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

• One count of Theft by receiving stolen property – firearm

• One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

Both men were taken to the Crisp County Jail. The operation leading to the arrests in this case on October 4, 2022, was successful based on the collaboration of multiple agencies to include the GBI, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, Cordele Police Department, Georgia State Patrol SWAT, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Americus Police Department, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.