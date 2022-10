Filgrastim Market : Year 2021 Expected to Reach $745.90 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 2.8% CAGR

Filgrastim Market demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New titled, "Filgrastim Market by ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐๐ข๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ซ), ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง (๐‚๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ฒ-๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ž๐ ๐๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐š, ๐‚๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐š ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ), and Distribution Channel (๐‡๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐‘๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ง๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€“2030." According to the report, the global filgrastim market generated $562.50 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $745.90 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2030.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3643

๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

The increasing demand for biosimilars for the treatment of neutropenia and the transformation of the pharmaceutical industry in the development of biosimilar drugs are driving the growth of the global filgrastim market.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-19 ๐’๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ

โ€ข The Covid-19 pandemic made a disruptive impact on oncology clinical trials and treatments. There have been immediate and delayed consequences. As per the study carried out by the Cancer Research U.K. in July 2020, one in three cancer patients revealed that the pandemic impacted their treatments.

โ€ข The hospital staff and resources were shifted to take care of Covid-infected patients. Moreover, trials for vaccines and potential treatments for Covid-19 have been conducted.

โ€ข The reduction in recruitment for ongoing trials and delay in the launch of new oncology products would negatively impact the filgrastim market.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-19 ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ข๐ฅ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3643?reqfor=covid

๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ

By drug type, the biosimilars segment is expected to expand at a higher growth rate due to low cost and easy availability in developing countries. Furthermore, ongoing biosimilars research and strong pipeline drugs are expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the global filgrastim market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. High demand for filgrastim in hospitals across the globe is projected to propel the hospital pharmacies segment from 2020 to 2030.

๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐ญ๐จ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global filgrastim market, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. This is due to developed healthcare infrastructure, supportive reimbursement policies, increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, and availability of research grants and funding. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, owing to surge in the number of cancer patients, specifically in developing countries such as China and India.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen

Apotex

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Kirin Holding (Kyowa Kirin)

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Toksรถz Group (Arven)

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bce0241e00721e5322fd8bdc000a169f



๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:

>Insulin Syringes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insulin-syringes-market

>Antinuclear Antibody Test Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antinuclear-antibody-test-market

>Single Cell Analysis Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/single-cell-analysis-market-A06188

>Biohazard Bags Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biohazard-bags-market-A07949

>Ankylosing spondylitis market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ankylosing-spondylitis-market-A10266