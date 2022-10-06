Filgrastim Market : Year 2021 Expected to Reach $745.90 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 2.8% CAGR

Filgrastim Market demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New titled, "Filgrastim Market by 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫), 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲-𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐚, 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), and Distribution Channel (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global filgrastim market generated $562.50 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $745.90 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

The increasing demand for biosimilars for the treatment of neutropenia and the transformation of the pharmaceutical industry in the development of biosimilar drugs are driving the growth of the global filgrastim market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

• The Covid-19 pandemic made a disruptive impact on oncology clinical trials and treatments. There have been immediate and delayed consequences. As per the study carried out by the Cancer Research U.K. in July 2020, one in three cancer patients revealed that the pandemic impacted their treatments.

• The hospital staff and resources were shifted to take care of Covid-infected patients. Moreover, trials for vaccines and potential treatments for Covid-19 have been conducted.

• The reduction in recruitment for ongoing trials and delay in the launch of new oncology products would negatively impact the filgrastim market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

By drug type, the biosimilars segment is expected to expand at a higher growth rate due to low cost and easy availability in developing countries. Furthermore, ongoing biosimilars research and strong pipeline drugs are expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the global filgrastim market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. High demand for filgrastim in hospitals across the globe is projected to propel the hospital pharmacies segment from 2020 to 2030.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐲 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global filgrastim market, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. This is due to developed healthcare infrastructure, supportive reimbursement policies, increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, and availability of research grants and funding. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, owing to surge in the number of cancer patients, specifically in developing countries such as China and India.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen

Apotex

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Kirin Holding (Kyowa Kirin)

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Toksöz Group (Arven)

