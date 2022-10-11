Narwhal Ventures Invests in GreenField Incorporated to Scale Chemical-Free Food
Narwhal Ventures funds GreenField Incorporated’s Robot Fleet for Chemical-Free, Carbon-Negative Food for Consumers, Food Manufacturers, and Broadacre Farmers
No aspiring regenerative farmer wants to cover their land with chemicals. We’re investing in GreenField Incorporated to scale a viable alternative.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Narwhal Ventures participated in a round of funding for GreenField Incorporated (formerly GreenField Robotics) to expand its fleet of robots to replace chemicals in broadacre agricultural applications, which accounts for over three hundred million acres in the United States alone.
“No aspiring regenerative farmer wants to cover their land with chemicals. We’re investing in GreenField Incorporated to scale a viable alternative. GREENFIELD INCORPORATED uses robotics to remove the need for chemicals and enrich the health, nutrient density, and carbon sequestration of the soil,” said Melanie Rosenthal, Partner at Narwhal Ventures, which participated in the round. “We're especially excited at the opportunity this creates for generations of family farms. Agriculture will be one of the most exciting sectors for investment and deep impact over the next few decades,” Rosenthal explained.
Narwhal Ventures participated in the round of funding for GreenField Incorporated to expand its F2F© | FLEET-TO-FARM throughout the growing season, bringing Robots-as-a-Service to broad-acre farmers and delivering regenerative agriculture ingredients at scale. GreenField Incorporated closed the round in April, and immediately put the robot fleet to work in broadacre fields including soybeans and two types of grain sorghum. They are now completing the harvest of these fields and producing regenerative ingredients for human and pet food brands.
“We’ve made major breakthroughs on the GreenField BOTony™ | Chem-free, Carbon-Negative Regenerative Process this year, and it’s been paying off, said Clint Brauer, GreenField Incorporated CEO. “We are here to restore consumer trust in the food system through a completely transparent BOTony process. The bots are swarming fields, and controlling weeds, and we’re set to refine further and scale this process. We’re seeing notable tailwinds because the bots replace volatile pricing on petrochemicals, and there’s a newfound geopolitical emphasis on increasing agricultural production and building a local, resilient supply chain. That is happening just as we’re seeing an accelerating consumer trend to remove chemicals from food and marked demand from food manufacturers to find healthy ingredients. It all means the time is right,” continued Brauer.
Narwhal Ventures supports decentralized technologies, typically in the blockchain and crypto space and, more recently, physical infrastructure. Narwhal Ventures takes a broad view of decentralization as a means to meet geopolitical, economic, and sociodemographic trends, and this drove the investment thesis for GreenField Incorporated.
“We think we’re entering a historic transformation with a shrinking workforce, increasing energy and food prices and volatility, and a more dynamic long-term geopolitical environment with greater disruption on supply chains,” said Joshua Rosenthal, PhD, Narwhal Ventures Partner. “This is happening at precisely the same time consumers are demanding fewer chemicals in their food, ingredient manufacturers are evolving to meet new demand, and farmers are asking for more stable economics for their business and land. We see GreenField Incorporated as providing a solution for regional manufacturing, resilient supply lines, and regenerative farming. A decentralized swarm of robots replacing chemicals empowers local economies, creates self-sovereignty over food for consumers and farmers, and provides the next generation of carbon sequestration for verticals, technology, crypto, and beyond,” continued Joshua Rosenthal, PhD, Narwhal Ventures Partner.
ABOUT NARWHAL VENTURES
Narwhal Ventures | After Different Unicorns! Narwhal Ventures is a crypto-first family office based in Louisville, Kentucky. Narwhal Ventures focuses on deep decentralized technologies and their large-scale applications for consumers and small businesses. To learn more, visit: https://www.goNarwhalVentures.com/
About GreenField Incorporated: GreenField | Bots, not Chems! GREENFIELD INCORPORATED uses robots to replace chemicals. Eat, Make and Grow Food without all the chems! GREENFIELD INCORPORATED provides ingredients without all the chems to manufacturers who make healthy food for families and pets. GreenField’s Fleet-to-Farm delivers robots to farmers who replace chemicals and improve profits. GREENFIELD INCORPORATED helps you manage the adoption curve of regenerative agriculture. Wherever you are, and wherever you want to go, we can help.
Food manufacturers interested in sourcing ingredients to make food without all the chems, farmers interested in robots as a service to grow food without all the chemicals, and third-party manufacturers interested in licensing GREENFIELD INCORPORATED agricultural robotics technology platform can learn more at: www.GREENFIELDINCORPORATED.com
