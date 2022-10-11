Submit Release
Award-Winning Backpack Begins Online Sales in Australia

Paxis being used in the field by photographers, anglers.

Paxis being used in the field

Following success in the United States, backpack manufacturer offers its award-winning pack to outdoor enthusiasts in AUS with NZ to follow.

EASTSOUND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. based Paxis, is expanding the sale of its patented, award-winning rotational backpack to Australia and the Pacific region. The strong, grass-roots following from their core market of Anglers, Photographers, Travelers, Birder-Watchers, and Hikers in the United States, has enabled Paxis to finally make the leap abroad. Paxis's Twin Lakes backpack model was voted as the "Best Innovation for Fly Fishing" by Fly Fusion Magazine, and received excellent media coverage and reviews by Popular Mechanics, Shutterbug, and Business-Insider for its design that allows access to critical gear without removing the pack. "There is a wow-factor when people see how our pack works," said Alex Wolf, marketing director for Paxis, "because it's truly innovative and brings genuine convenience and improved performance to many activities that require access to gear."

Patented Technology Promises Utility and Convenience for Travel, Hiking, Fishing, Photography and Other Activities

