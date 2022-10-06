NCH Software's Newest WavePad and Pixillion Releases Improve Business and Personal Productivity
NCH Software announces new software releases. In addition to security updates and performance enhancements, many new features are highlighted below.
WavePad packs a big audio punch. WavePad supports a variety of popular audio formats … All told, this utility’s many capabilities and lack of restrictions make it a fine pick….”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wavepad, NCH's award winning audio engineering software, features one of the most powerful and dynamic FFT sound analyzers available anywhere. Wavepad is the number one choice for sound engineers everywhere. The newest release provides the ability to:
— CNET
-easily and cleanly separate and remove vocals from song tracks
-save time by applying new effects and conversions to multiple files at once
-restore audio quality with refined noise removal
-enhance your audio tracks with tons of new and powerful effects and filters
For more information visit Wavepad Audio Editing Software.
Pixillion is one of the most comprehensive and easy to use multi-format image converters available. The latest release provides the ability to:
-save time by allowing conversion or compression of multiple images at once
-directly email converted images
-add effects, text captions and watermarks to your images
-easily resize, rotate and crop digital photos
For more information visit Pixillion Image Converter Software.
About NCH Software
NCH Software is an award winning, global software company. NCH Software offers more than 80 easy-to-use software applications for audio, video, business, dictation and other utilities for Windows, Mac and mobile devices. Individual software programs are designed to fulfill specific needs and solidly integrate with related products, improving productivity for small businesses and consumers alike. By offering such a wide breadth of software applications at affordable prices, NCH Software is where users turn for reliable software applications for any need. This approach has generated over seven-million unique visitors and three-million downloads per month from the company's website – http://www.nchsoftware.com.
