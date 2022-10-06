fluidIQ Selected to Present at SoCalBio Conference
Startup MedTech in emergency respiratory care to present on October 7th
We are excited to share our game-changing emergency medtech with investors and opinion leaders who will be seeking out innovative companies and quality deal-flow.”LONG BEACH, CA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fluidIQ, a startup MedTech company developing fluidics-based respiratory solutions, announced today it has been chosen to present at the 24th annual SoCalBio Conference in Long Beach, California. fluidIQ Chief Executive Officer, Matt Vogelhuber, RPh., is scheduled to present on Friday, October 7th.
“fluidIQ is honored to be chosen to present for the first time at SoCalBio and to engage with investors as well as other leaders in MedTech,” said Vogelhuber. “We are excited to share our game-changing emergency medtech with investors and opinion leaders who will be seeking out innovative companies and quality deal-flow.”
In August, fluidIQ competed to win a spot on the stage of the prestigious meeting and participated in the SoCalBio Bootcamp last month.
fluidIQ is two years old and has reached milestones that take most companies several years to accomplish. Founded in summer 2020, the company has a collaborative research agreement with the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center. The company will be submitting its first product to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and commercialization is expected in second quarter 2023, pending FDA clearance.
The company’s lipstick-sized resuscitator is aimed at disrupting the emergency medicine space by replacing antiquated 70-year-old manual resuscitation tools that are known to be cumbersome for responders and risky for patients.
fluidIQ’s experienced executive team is made up of industry executives, doctors, engineers and patient advocates who came together in the early days of the pandemic.
About fluidIQ™
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, in the midst of the coronavirus-caused world crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ’s roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. Visit www.fluidIQ.org to learn more.
