MDC announces re-opening of shooting range at Perry Memorial Conservation Area

Knob Noster, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) re-opened the shooting range on Oct. 6, at the Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area in Johnson County. Maintenance and improvement projects that prompted the temporary closure have been completed.

MDC made improvements to backstops and raised berms. Staff also performed routine maintenance at the shooting range which included improvements to the facility. The shooting range is now open for recreational target shooting and hunters wishing to practice accuracy or sight in scopes on hunting rifles. The range is open daily at noon now through Dec. 31.

The range serves people from nearby communities such as Warrensburg, Sedalia, Knob Noster, and Concordia. MDC provides a range with four 25-yard lanes, three 50-yard lanes, and two 100-yard lanes. Safety features include a covered firing line, enhanced backstops and side berms. The range is in an excavated area with a tall earthen berm behind the target areas.

For more information about MDC shooting ranges, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZZF.