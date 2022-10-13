Family Matters Clash with Social Mores in a Book That Demonstrates the 'Folly' of Life in a Small Southern Town
written by Daniel “Seth” Holliday and Daniel “Wayne” Holliday; on sale November 4, 2022
. . . the writing style evokes Grisham, with a dash of Clyde Edgerton. An excellent read and a genuinely entertaining debut.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of a new work of Southern literary fiction, 'Folly,' written by Daniel “Seth” Holliday and Daniel “Wayne” Holliday.
When Ezra Magee’s son shows signs of suffering from the same disorder Ezra exhibited as a child himself, the realization sends the anxious father spiraling into old bad habits and drowning in nightmares he’d thought himself long rid of. Haunted by the specters of his mental illness and PTSD, he struggles to resist the bottle and be there for his son as the family curse plays out.
But even Ezra doesn’t know the full extent of the impact his and his son’s shared disorder had on the kin who came before him, or on the politics of the highly religious town in which they lived. Orphaned as he was at an early age, Ezra soon learns that the real truths of his family history are hidden deep in his memory—memory that has eluded him since the disaster that ripped his family away and changed his life forever. Now, to learn how to overcome their lasting demons, he must acknowledge what happened between town and family, and between his own kith and kin—and put an end to the generational trauma and the folly that has plagued them all.
A searingly honest tale that peels open the many layers of life in the Deep South—brutal hatreds and deep bonds of love alike—through its cast of vivid characters, 'Folly' is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022.
'Ezra Magee has worked hard to make a good life for himself as a professor, husband, and father. He’s even made peace with the fact that he can’t remember any of his childhood in the small town of Folly, Alabama, before a traumatic event at the age of twelve erased it from his memory.
'But when his own son turns twelve and exhibits symptoms of an illness Ezra thought long gone from his life, Ezra is suddenly caught between the lies he’s told and the events of his past he was grateful to forget. For the sake of his son and his marriage, he returns to Folly to search for answers: for the truth about his eccentric father, his own history of mental illness, and the harrowing event that robbed him of his family and his childhood.'
About the Authors
Daniel “Seth” Holliday is an attorney in Dalton, Georgia. Most people who meet Seth come to know him as a father of two daughters, a prolific reader, a non-profit and charity supporter, and a former partaker in triathlons and marathons. Seth grew up on a small farm in Hillsboro, Alabama. Before going to law school, he was a hunting guide in Idaho and a simulations director and kid counselor for the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Working with mules and small children prepared him for the vagaries of law.
Daniel “Wayne” Holliday, Seth’s father and coauthor of this book, is a retired jack-of-all-trades who lives in Decatur, Alabama. Wayne grew up in Lawrence County, Alabama, in a log cabin (no kiddin’). He left Alabama for the Air Force, which took him to Alaska, where he stared at green radar screens waiting for the Ruskies. Since no Ruskies showed up, Wayne then went to the University of West Virginia and became a history professor before eventually returning to Alabama to become a quality control inspector for the Unemployment Compensation Bureau of the State of Alabama. As a child, Seth was always frightened of the question, “What does your dad do?” He still doesn’t quite know.
The Daniels like to go fishing on warm, sunny days and discuss the latest political inanity. The fish don’t seem to mind.
'Folly' (paperback, 296 pages, $19.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers. Kindle e-book (retail $4.95) forthcoming.
