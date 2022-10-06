Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,364 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve announces it will replace its current bank application filing system with a new and upgraded system later this month

October 06, 2022

Federal Reserve announces it will replace its current bank application filing system with a new and upgraded system later this month

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board announced on Thursday that it will replace its current bank application filing system with a new and upgraded system later this month. The substantive requirements of applications will remain the same with the new system making the filing process more intuitive and minimizing paper applications and communications.

The new cloud-based system, known as FedEZFile, will provide real-time status tracking, two-way messaging, and digitally signed documents for applications. An "Ask the Fed" webinar on the new system will be scheduled at a later date.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve announces it will replace its current bank application filing system with a new and upgraded system later this month

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.