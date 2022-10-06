Priority Health President Praveen Thadani receives health equity award from national organization

Praveen Thadani, president of Priority Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Bernard J. Tyson Health Equity Award by the Alliance of Community Health Plans (ACHP).

The national award honors the late Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson and his commitment to addressing disparities in coverage and care for all Americans. Thadani accepted the award at an ACHP Symposium held September 29 in Washington, D.C., where he was recognized for his dedication to health equity and community service.

"I am honored and truly grateful that the good work of Priority Health is being recognized," said Thadani. "Bernard Tyson set the expectation for delivering affordable, high-quality health care to every American. We believe the only way to make a real impact on our communities is to focus on what is at the root of health inequities, like the social determinants of health. We all have the right to live our best lives regardless of the circumstances to which we are born, live, work and age."

Ceci Connolly, ACHP president and CEO, said Thadani's career-long commitment to advocating for high-quality, affordable coverage and care emulate Tyson's convictions. Since joining Priority Health in 2021, Thadani has kept the company's vision at the forefront: to make personalized health care more accessible, affordable, equitable and exceptional.

Thadani highlighted the great strides made by Priority Health, especially those of Shannon Wilson, vice president of Population Health and Health Equity at Priority Health. "It is a privilege to work for a company like Priority Health that places a high value on providing equitable access to care and understands the critical need for better understanding our populations," said Wilson. "Under Praveen's leadership, we have implemented several initiatives aimed at improving the health care experience for vulnerable populations."

As part of the award, ACHP is donating $1,000 to a select charity on behalf of Priority Health. Thadani said the donation will be given to Urban Core Collective (UCC) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, a coalition of six organizations with more than 300 combined years of service dedicated to overcoming systemic racism through equal access to education, economic prosperity, health and influence.

About Priority Health

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan, offering an extensive portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than one million members each year and offering a broad network of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Learn more about affordable, quality health coverage options from Priority Health.

About ACHP

The Alliance of Community Health Plans (ACHP) represents the nation's top-performing nonprofit health companies, which serve tens of millions of Americans in 36 states and Washington, D.C. ACHP member plans collaborate with providers on high-quality coverage and care — leading the industry in practical reforms. ACHP is the voice of a unique payer-provider partnership model advancing proven solutions that deliver better value for patients, employers and taxpayers.

