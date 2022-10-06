Build geospatial apps faster with Hexagon’s M.App Enterprise 2023

(HUNTSVILLE, Ala., 6 October 2022) – Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division has released M.App Enterprise 2023, a significant update to its platform for creating geospatial and location intelligence applications. The latest release enables users to create applications faster and delivers a seamless layout across desktop, browser and mobile components.

M.App Enterprise 2023 features a completely updated design for an enhanced user experience. Users can create applications with fewer clicks, and the reconfigured dashboard provides more intuitive options and workflows. The new release also includes tighter integration with Hexagon’s LuciadRIA, which provides more tools for building browser-based geospatial applications.

M.App Enterprise has been a driving force in helping cities around the world improve resilience and sustainability. Infrastructure operators, city planners, government departments and the public leverage M.App Enterprise to manage land and property; monitor and minimize emissions; analyze and predict traffic flow; determine optimum solar panel placements and more.

For example, in the Netherlands, M.App Enterprise is used to automate detection of waterway blockages for easier management and resolution. In Dublin, Ireland, M.App Enterprise powers a public, interactive map locating the city’s cultural information, such as monuments, parks, festivals and more, helping city planners make strategic decisions and providing residents up-to-date information.





“M.App Enterprise puts advanced geospatial capabilities into the hands of business users,” said Georg Hammerer, Chief Technology Officer, Geospatial, Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “M.App Enterprise 2023 makes building these apps even easier. With an optimized user experience and new tools, users can create impactful applications more efficiently, putting their data to work sooner to solve sustainability challenges.”

M.App Enterprise 2023 is available now. Visit the Hexagon website to learn more.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division improves the resilience and sustainability of the world’s critical services and infrastructure. Our solutions turn complex data about people, places and assets into meaningful information and capabilities for better, faster decision-making in public safety, utilities, defense, transportation and government.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 23,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.3bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.