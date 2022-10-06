UP42 Expands SAR Satellite Portfolio with Addition of ICEYE Data

BERLIN, October 5, 2022 – UP42 has significantly expanded its portfolio of satellite synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data with the addition of products from ICEYE, the global leader in persistent monitoring with radar satellite imaging. ICEYE is capable of providing persistent near-real time monitoring for any location on Earth multiple times a day or night, and in any weather conditions.





Effective today, UP42 customers can start ordering new acquisitions through the tasking platform as well as ordering from the extensive ICEYE archive data.





“The addition of ICEYE SAR data gives UP42 customers the unique ability to monitor assets and areas of interest around the clock regardless of sunlight or weather,” said UP42 CEO Sean Wiid. “By combining ICEYE capabilities with other data on our platform, our users can reliably detect and objectively monitor changing situations that require data-driven responses.”





Based in Finland, ICEYE owns and operates the world’s largest constellation of SAR satellites. SAR differs from optical imaging in that radar is an active sensing technology capable of capturing image data under any lighting conditions, including total darkness. Additionally, SAR data can be collected through clouds, fog, smoke, and haze. These capabilities make SAR a truly 24/7 global monitoring technology.





Since its inception, ICEYE has achieved a leadership role in providing persistent monitoring and change detection for numerous applications, including the following but not limited to:





Maritime Safety – Even in polar regions shrouded in darkness half the year, ICEYE satellites can detect and track icebergs posing danger to shipping. In addition, SAR can differentiate sea ice from open water and gauge ice thickness, assessing risk levels for ship navigation.





Oil Spill Detection – Sensitive to subtle disturbances in water, SAR accurately pinpoints the locations of floating oil spills at sea due to the dampening effect on wave height.





Infrastructure Monitoring - From one data collection to the next, SAR can detect a physical change of just a few millimeters to either the natural landscape or man-made structure. This includes monitoring potentially dangerous ground subsidence around dams, mines, and energy production facilities or changes to the condition of refineries and electric transmission networks.





To place your ICEYE tasking orders, please visit: https://up42.com/marketplace/data/tasking/iceye-tasking





