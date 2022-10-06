Top-Rated Real Estate Coach Darryl Davis Announces Next Level Real Estate Event and Conference for 2023
Darryl Davis Seminars, real estate coaching company, announces their 2023 Next Level® Real Estate Event Conference to be hosted January 30th-February 1st, 2023.
More than ever, real estate agents need NEXT LEVEL listing and sales skills to compete, thrive, and serve their communities with confidence. They will unlock all of that and more at this event!”WADING RIVER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For this three-day career-changing real estate event to be hosted at Connecticut’s Premiere Foxwoods Casino and Resort on January 30th-February 1st, 2023, real estate coach and thought leader Darryl Davis has lined up world-class motivational speakers, leading real estate industry experts, top-producing agent panelists, and signature skill-building sessions designed specifically and strategically to help real estate agents become listing machines and leaders in their markets.
Who this 2023 real estate conference is for:
• New or emerging real estate agents eager to start their career off on the right foot
• Mid-range producers ready to break through to their next income level
• Seasoned real estate veterans who want to create financial freedom and a solid exit strategy
“We can’t wait to bring together hundreds of real estate professionals from across North America, including our POWER AGENT® coaching members,” said Darryl Davis, CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. “Our goal is to help real estate agents reach THEIR goals in 2023, and we’ll do that by providing the best tools, strategies, and SKILLS in the industry to help them succeed with more ease.”
What Next Level® Real Estate Event Attendees Can Expect to Learn:
• How to deliver a knock-it-out-of-the-park listing conversation and leave with the listing
• How to use the “magic” voicemail dialogue that will have 50% of FSBOs and Expireds calling back
• The best source for finding FSBOs, Expireds, and Pre-Foreclosures in any market (and get them delivered to your inbox)
• How to schedule FSBO & Expired appointments (and what you need to know about the Do Not Call List)
• How to list 7 out of 10 listing appointments with FSBOs and Expireds
• How to generate 2 listing appointments for every 4 prospecting calls
• How to STOP memorizing scripts and START getting better results
• How to promote yourself without spending a PENNY
• The best marketing tools to help make your phone ring off the hook
• How to get buyers to take action in this new real estate reality
• How to fill your 2023 calendar with a steady stream of listing appointments
Seats are filling fast for this highly anticipated results-producing real estate conference and event! To register for this empowering, game-changing event and see a full working agenda, please visit www.TheNextLevelEvent.com.
About Darryl Davis Seminars
Darryl Davis Seminars is a real estate coaching and marketing platform that empowers real estate professionals with the skills, tools, and coaching they need to grow their businesses, serve customers, and design careers worth smiling about. For more than 30 years, Darryl Davis has coached thousands of real estate agents to become their personal best. The Power Agent Program® helps agents average more than $33,000 in revenue from their previous year. To learn more about Darryl and his team, visit www.DarrylSpeaks.com.
