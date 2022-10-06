BookScouter Price Comparison Site Introduces Infographic with Shocking College Textbook Cost Facts
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BookScouter, a popular price comparison platform of used books and the best source for buyback price information, today introduced its latest infographic on college textbook prices.
Since the prices have been growing for years, in the infographic, BookScouter tried to understand the textbook industry and reveal the major price-making factors and how it all affects students. The platform dissected the costs of college textbooks and came up with some shocking statistics.
In the process of the infographic creation, BookScouter researched a lot of data. To get the most relevant information for the past two years, the research team went through numerous student initiatives and educational organizations' reports and checked all the available official statistics from federal and state websites. So, the given college textbook cost infographic accumulates the most actual public data on textbook costs and spending—from textbook prices comparison with average monthly household expenses to publishing houses' revenue numbers to student overall college expenses.
"The average cost of one textbook can equal the price a homeowner pays for a monthly electric bill, and a student needs more than 10 such textbooks in the course of one semester,” comments Barbara Hartman from BookScouter. “In 2020, the U.S. book publishing industry realized a profit of more than $7.85 billion, which almost equals the U.S. construction market revenue for the same year. That is a lot of money. The biggest textbook publishers control 80% of the market. And the lack of competition allows them to change textbook versions every two to three years while setting higher prices. It results in insane student textbook expenses added to already high college tuition.”
At the same time, used textbooks are 25–50% cheaper than new textbooks. eTextbooks average out 52% cheaper than new textbooks, and renting textbooks is 61% cheaper than buying them.
Hartman continued, “Textbook prices stress out students a lot. However, there is a way to reduce stress. With this infographic, we wanted to show there are other options to get textbooks without spending all your money on them: used books, rentals and eBooks. You can buy used textbooks online and sell them back. By doing so, you can save more and also get some of your money back. At BookScouter, we do our best to make student life easier by helping them find the best textbook offers.”
College textbook buyback prices change constantly and are affected by student demand levels and seasonal requests. BookScouter makes it possible to buy and sell textbooks smarter by utilizing historic prices data insights and setting buy and sell price alerts (based on these insights). Once the buyback or purchase price hits the desired value, users get an email and can react immediately.
To view the infographic, visit http://bookscouter.com/blog/average-cost-of-college-textbooks.
BookScouter is one of the largest book price comparison tools on the U.S. market that has been helping students find the best textbook and buyback offers since 2007. It makes buying and selling simpler and smarter, providing students with more affordable textbook alternatives and a chance to get the most profit from buyback. For more information about BookScouter and to sign up, visit https://bookscouter.com.
Media Relations
Since the prices have been growing for years, in the infographic, BookScouter tried to understand the textbook industry and reveal the major price-making factors and how it all affects students. The platform dissected the costs of college textbooks and came up with some shocking statistics.
In the process of the infographic creation, BookScouter researched a lot of data. To get the most relevant information for the past two years, the research team went through numerous student initiatives and educational organizations' reports and checked all the available official statistics from federal and state websites. So, the given college textbook cost infographic accumulates the most actual public data on textbook costs and spending—from textbook prices comparison with average monthly household expenses to publishing houses' revenue numbers to student overall college expenses.
"The average cost of one textbook can equal the price a homeowner pays for a monthly electric bill, and a student needs more than 10 such textbooks in the course of one semester,” comments Barbara Hartman from BookScouter. “In 2020, the U.S. book publishing industry realized a profit of more than $7.85 billion, which almost equals the U.S. construction market revenue for the same year. That is a lot of money. The biggest textbook publishers control 80% of the market. And the lack of competition allows them to change textbook versions every two to three years while setting higher prices. It results in insane student textbook expenses added to already high college tuition.”
At the same time, used textbooks are 25–50% cheaper than new textbooks. eTextbooks average out 52% cheaper than new textbooks, and renting textbooks is 61% cheaper than buying them.
Hartman continued, “Textbook prices stress out students a lot. However, there is a way to reduce stress. With this infographic, we wanted to show there are other options to get textbooks without spending all your money on them: used books, rentals and eBooks. You can buy used textbooks online and sell them back. By doing so, you can save more and also get some of your money back. At BookScouter, we do our best to make student life easier by helping them find the best textbook offers.”
College textbook buyback prices change constantly and are affected by student demand levels and seasonal requests. BookScouter makes it possible to buy and sell textbooks smarter by utilizing historic prices data insights and setting buy and sell price alerts (based on these insights). Once the buyback or purchase price hits the desired value, users get an email and can react immediately.
To view the infographic, visit http://bookscouter.com/blog/average-cost-of-college-textbooks.
BookScouter is one of the largest book price comparison tools on the U.S. market that has been helping students find the best textbook and buyback offers since 2007. It makes buying and selling simpler and smarter, providing students with more affordable textbook alternatives and a chance to get the most profit from buyback. For more information about BookScouter and to sign up, visit https://bookscouter.com.
Media Relations
BookScouter
email us here