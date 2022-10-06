Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,096 in the last 365 days.

MethodHub's CDAF ( Custom Digital Access Framework) enables enterprises get more throughput from SAP

MethodHub's CDAF helps SAP users get more out of their IT investments

SAP OTC framework.. all trademarks acknowledged

SAP users can get a range of benefits, including faster implementation, better performance, better connectivity to other tools and apps

Getting better and faster return on your SAP investments”
— Aho Bilam
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MethodHub has launched its CDAF ( Customer Digital Access Framework) to help enterprises using SAP get more throughput, and hence better ROI and cost savings on the SAP investments.

Implementing the CDAF would

• Simplify and accelerate your SAP processes
• Improves user productivity and process output
• Simplifies complex inter-process workflow
• Increases SAP process throughput
• Provides Seamless modern user-friendly integration
• Provides Seamless integration with other enterprise apps

Here is a pictorial representation of hidden costs involved and potential savings. MethodHub has use cases in energy and retail but this is a generic framework which would be relevant to other verticals as well.

About MethodHub

MethodHub is an 800-strong, privately-held, $35Mn software services group which has business operations in US, Canada, Thailand, Australia, India, Mexico and UK. About 3 years old, MethodHub has a mature global delivery model, evolved fulfillment capability and a track record of working closely and successfully with Fortune 5000 companies on their IT initiatives. With significant expertise in Cloud, Data, Enterprise Services and Enterprise Asset Management Services, MethodHub works with world leaders in BFSI, HealthCare, Hitech and Energy. For more information, please visit www.method-hub.com

Aho BIlam
MethodHub
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

MethodHub's CDAF ( Custom Digital Access Framework) enables enterprises get more throughput from SAP

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.