MethodHub's CDAF ( Custom Digital Access Framework) enables enterprises get more throughput from SAP
SAP users can get a range of benefits, including faster implementation, better performance, better connectivity to other tools and apps
Getting better and faster return on your SAP investments”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MethodHub has launched its CDAF ( Customer Digital Access Framework) to help enterprises using SAP get more throughput, and hence better ROI and cost savings on the SAP investments.
— Aho Bilam
Implementing the CDAF would
• Simplify and accelerate your SAP processes
• Improves user productivity and process output
• Simplifies complex inter-process workflow
• Increases SAP process throughput
• Provides Seamless modern user-friendly integration
• Provides Seamless integration with other enterprise apps
Here is a pictorial representation of hidden costs involved and potential savings. MethodHub has use cases in energy and retail but this is a generic framework which would be relevant to other verticals as well.
About MethodHub
MethodHub is an 800-strong, privately-held, $35Mn software services group which has business operations in US, Canada, Thailand, Australia, India, Mexico and UK. About 3 years old, MethodHub has a mature global delivery model, evolved fulfillment capability and a track record of working closely and successfully with Fortune 5000 companies on their IT initiatives. With significant expertise in Cloud, Data, Enterprise Services and Enterprise Asset Management Services, MethodHub works with world leaders in BFSI, HealthCare, Hitech and Energy. For more information, please visit www.method-hub.com
Aho BIlam
MethodHub
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn