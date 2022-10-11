Magic Tree Pub & Eatery Hires New Executive Chef
Award-winning chef, Tank, returns to the Magic Tree staff as executive chef.BOARDMAN, OHIO, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magic Tree Pub & Eatery hire award-winning chef, Tank, to be their executive chef. Tank, known for burgers and desserts, helped establish Magic Tree from 2014 to 2018 before going into consulting.
While originally at Magic Tree, Tank won several competitions for burgers and Taste of the Valley for best dessert.
Tank’s official return was October 3rd, 2022, but he helped out the weekend prior and brought his legendary cheesecake to kick off his return by winning 30th Anniversary Taste of the Valley 2022 for best dessert with his Banana Foster Bread Pudding Cheesecake, “With Tank back in the kitchen, it will greatly elevate our food program and bring it back to what made us known in the first place” stated John Rudy, owner of Magic Tree.
In addition to desserts and burgers, Tank specializes in beer dinners and pairs the perfect food for each type of beer.
“With Tank, not only are we able to get back to desserts specials every weekend, but we are able to start running chef specials, as well. Something we used to do, but had to cut back on with the labor and supply chain issues.” Said Rudy.
The first dessert special offered with Tank’s return is the Taste of the Valley winner, which is available at the restaurant October 6th through Sunday, October 9th.
About Magic Tree Pub & Eatery
Magic Tree Pub & Eatery is a family-style American restaurant based in Youngstown, Ohio. At Magic Tree Pub & Eatery, people can enjoy a wide range of food, drinks, and live music entertainment with an enthralling atmosphere. This pub business provides friendly service to customers and regularly hires new employees to work based on their expertise. For more information about Magic Tree Pub & Eatery, please visit www.MagicTreePubAndEatery.com.
Justin Pennington
Magic Tree Pub & Eatery
+1 330-403-4044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook