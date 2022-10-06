Perficient Wins Optimizely Solution Partner of the Year Award

Optimizely Also Honors Perficient and International Fresh Produce Association with Most Customer Centric Digital Experience Award During Opticon22

Perficient, Inc. PRFT ("Perficient"), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it has been named the Solution Partner of the Year at the Optimizely 2022 Partner Awards.

The annual awards program celebrates and highlights the partners who make huge strides to go above and beyond in accelerating digital transformation for customers. The Solution Partner of the Year award honors Perficient as a top-performing partner that has demonstrated outstanding business performance and excellence in both sales and delivery of Optimizely solutions.

"We're honored to be recognized by Optimizely as a Solution Partner of the Year," said Brian Beckham, general manager of digital experience platforms, Perficient. "Perficient is the only partner that currently offers end-to-end expertise across all three areas of the Optimizely platform, and these awards are a testament to our team's ability to deliver excellent digital experiences with Optimizely's single platform."

Additionally, Optimizely honored Perficient and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) with the Most Customer Centric Digital Experience Award for their work to transform IFPA's user and content author experiences. The award recognizes IFPA for offering customer-centric experiences with Content Cloud, building quality experiences for end users, performing seamless integrations, and increasing website speed.

Optimizely announced both awards during Opticon22, Optimizely's annual tradeshow, held this week in San Diego. During the conference, representatives from Perficient and a leading financial services mutual organization gave a presentation discussing how they used the Optimizely platform to architect two portals deploying both headless and traditional development approaches.

A Premier Platinum Optimizely Partner, Perficient has more than 20 years of experience delivering end-to-end digital solutions to help clients achieve digital transformation. For more information about Perficient's digital experience expertise with Optimizely, subscribe to Perficient's blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

