FluentWorlds Announces the Spanish Version of its Gold Medal Winning App

Every time I hear the term Metaverse, I think of how prescient Dr. Linda Bradford was and the powerful role that FluentWorlds will play in the Metaverse for Education and language training.”PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FluentWorlds is pleased to announce the launch of the Spanish version of its award winning FluentWorlds’ mobile app. It is replete with walkable 3d worlds highlighting the beauty and culture of the Hispanic world – places like the Merida plaza, Cabo San Lucas, and the Pyramids of Chichen Itza along with 30 additional places like a hotel, airport business office, College campus, restaurant, and grocery store. It’s “language learning in the Palm of your Hand.”
— Jeff Adams
The App was developed in order for users to “experience” the environments associated with Spanish words and sentences on their smartphone while utilizing the Fluentworld’s Virtual Immersion Method.TM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rKQwMn8QJk
The FluentWorlds mobile app boasts over 600,000 active users. It can accelerate anyone’s ability to speak Spanish and arguably do it faster and more effectively than through any other remote means.
The Company is inviting those with an interest to join its online Launch party on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. USA Mountain time featuring music celebrities Nathan Osmond and Fausto Mino (21 Gold Records in Ecuador) and Tim Doner, arguably the World’s talented young linguist aka Hyperpolyglot. To join the fun and win prizes meet us in the livestream at: https://www.facebook.com/fluentworlds or https://www.youtube.com/c/FluentWorlds
The Company is also announcing the receipt of its Gold Medal for the FluentWorlds mobile app won in the International Serious Play Awards Competition. The FluentWorld’s App won the the highest honor that only one other Serious Game company achieved.
The Company won in the category of "Higher Education." FluentWorlds was the ONLY Language App that won.
Those who wish to learn to speak Spanish will now be able to utilize this Gold Medal winning technology while playing an engaging mobile app in a video game in the Metaverse. While many companies are talking about the coming metaverse, FluentWorlds is already in the metaverse space with its immersive language learning and general training platform.
Jeff Adams, Father of the Amazon Alexa, stated: "Every time I hear the term Metaverse, I think of how prescient Dr. Linda Bradford was and the powerful role that FluentWorlds will play in the Metaverse for Education and language training."
FluentWorlds to teach English has had over 2 million users and boasts the highest ranking of any language App on the Apple iTunes store. The FluentWorlds Apps have affordable pricing at $9.99 cents a month. The Apps have full speech recognition and enable the user to practice their chosen language at the sound/phoneme level.
Dr. Linda Bradford, Founder and Chief Product Officer, noted:
“FluentWorlds’ products can remove the barriers to achieving language fluency. It is the goal of FluentWorlds to elevate the lives of people around the world through our remarkable metaverse-driven, immersive technologies.”
David Bradford, member of the Utah Technology Hall of Fame and CEO of FluentWorlds added: "We also have live language training with Tutors for students in our practical, purpose built, Metaverse."
Those interested can access the App here:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/learn-english-speaking-in-3d/id1047012845
or here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.threed_view.FluentWorlds&hl=en_US&gl=US
About FluentWorlds
FluentWorlds’ language learning apps have been downloaded by millions of people around the world. The Company has one of the strongest suite of language learning products in the world, including 3DMeet.com, Academy.FluentWorlds.com, FluentViewer, PerfectAccent, and 3dCurriculum. Please visit www.fluentworlds.com for the latest information about FluentWorlds and its products.
