Educational alliance formed to address learning loss caused by pandemic
Matt Miklius, PhD., founder of The Think Tank
The Think Tank has announced a professional alliance with New England-based ADAC to address the learning loss conditions caused by COVID-19.
The learning loss that occurred is significant and will only compound if some remedial steps are not taken.”ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Think Tank, the Arlington Heights Illinois-based tutoring and test prep company, has announced the formation of a professional alliance with New England-based ADAC to address the learning loss conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Think Tank, founded in 2016 by Matthew Miklius, PhD., has developed the Fill the GAPS program (https://vimeo.com/752633072/243cbe2690) to assist schools in rebuilding foundational math skills, which were significantly impacted during the pandemic. The program focuses on geometry, algebra 1 and 2, pre-calculus, and statistics. Utilizing a proprietary software, Fill the GAPS offers students, teachers, and administrators an online program that provides individualized learning, instant feedback, and immediate access to video-based instruction.
“First and foremost, teachers across the country did an amazing job of trying to uphold curriculum standards over the last two years, despite the traditional notions of learning being upended,” Miklius said. “Most schools spent a year or more with virtual class time, and many eliminated finals and simply had to be more lenient in evaluating students because they didn’t have the direct contact that is so essential in teaching. The learning loss that occurred is significant and will only compound if some remedial steps are not taken.”
To support this endeavor ADAC provides a wide range of supplemental programs to schools and school districts around the country, across multiple educational disciplines. Through their network, they will be connecting their clients with The Think Tank and their Fill the GAPS program (https://theadac.com/best-practices-in-mathematics-instruction/).
Miklius notes that the foundational skills in advanced mathematics are challenging to many students in the best conditions, so the pandemic only exacerbated the situation. His team reviewed the data they collected from over 56,000 hours of tutoring and test-prep to develop comprehensive teaching modules, aimed at addressing learning loss.
Schools who enroll in the supplemental Fill the GAPS program will have access to a wide range of tools that will fortify learning elements of each level of math. The software program includes weekly assessments, quizzes that provide instant feedback, and reports to teachers and administrators regarding progress and areas on which to focus lessons.
“Our history is built upon our ability to work with students and find the right learning solution that helps them understand and master any number of academic components,” Miklius said. “Yes, we work to help students prepare for standardized tests and raise scores, but that success is built on their ability to learn material in a way that it can be retained and used for future classes or careers. GAPS will use that methodology to bolster what may have been lost in the last two years and bring students up to, or even exceed, the levels they should be at.”
Schools or school districts interested in the Fill the GAPS program should contact ADAC at 1-833-ADAC123 or email kendradeyoung@theadac.com
To learn more about the services offered at The Think Tank, visit www.thinktankprep.com or call 847-257-9281.
The Think Tank was founded in 2016 by Matt Miklius, PhD (https://www.thinktankprep.com/our-team/). The company provides one-on-one and small class tutoring to prepare students for standardized testing, to improve study habits and learning skills, and to prepare effective college application essays. Tutoring is available across multiple subject areas including mathematics, sciences, reading comprehension and writing.
