Contemporary Sleepwear Label Helps Wearers Improve Sleep Quality

Elevate Your Sleep Routine

Sleepwear to help women rest and recharge better

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We spend one third of our lives sleeping, and even more time resting at home, yet it’s one of the areas we often overlook when investing in our wellbeing. Enter Hybernate - a new sleepwear label that not only looks beautiful but is engineered to help women better rest and recharge.

For those serious about health and wellbeing, getting your best night’s sleep is crucial. Thoughtfully crafted without compromise, Hybernate is intentionally designed to do just that. The sleepwear label creates sophisticated pajamas and loungewear in specialized highly breathable and hypoallergenic fabrics to help wearers sleep soundly all year round. All garments are sustainably crafted from Peruvian Pima cotton which offers temperature regulation, drapes beautifully over the body, and retains its shape, color and buttery soft texture for years and years. The designs are functionally optimized for women at all stages of their lives from pregnancy to menopause, and cut in effortlessly elevated neutral styles to allow for a seamless transition from the bedroom straight to brunch.

Available now for the first time in the US, Australian brand Hybernate was founded by Abby Badman and Sarah Shepherd. The two friends were frustrated by a lack of functional and chic sleepwear options amidst a sea of loud prints, scratchy fabrics and unflattering cuts that did little for comfort or style. So taking matters into their own hands the two new moms created Hybernate. In the 4 years since its inception the brand has expanded internationally, offering women high quality sleepwear separates in styles such as shelf-bra tops, slouchy soft PJ sets, harem pants, joggers, long sleeve crew neck tops and tanks, lounge dresses and more. In a first for sleepwear, the Hybernate website also offers a bespoke Pajama Set Builder which allows you to tailor your own beautiful sleepwear sets according to your needs.

Hybernate is available internationally online at https://hybernate.com.au